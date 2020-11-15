Declan Rice taking lessons from Harry Kane as he dreams of becoming England captain

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice says he is lucky to be learning from some of the best around as he sets his long-term sights on becoming captain of the England national team.

At club level he has worn the armband regularly this season, with regular skipper Mark Noble no longer playing as prominent a role.

Rice says his veteran team-mate is proving an enormously valuable help in terms of his experience and support, while playing in big domestic games with the armband on helps raise his own performance level, too.

"It's just something that, as a kid, has always been one of my dreams, to be a captain,' he said.

"I'm taking it in my stride and I'm really lucky I've someone like Noble to help along the way. I'm only 21 and captaining the team in big games like Liverpool and Manchester City - long may that continue."

READ MORE: Kane can break England scoring record, says Southgate

At international level, Rice has Harry Kane as his regular skipper - but Jordan Henderson is there too, who has captained Liverpool to winning the Champions League and Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

Both those players, with their different leadership traits and what they have achieved already, provide pointers to Rice as to how much further he needs to progress to hit that standing in the game.

"If you look at Jordan and what he's done for his whole career but, especially the last couple of years, it's so important for me to learn and get better.

"We know his qualities on the ball but you don't realise until you play next to him, his leadership qualities. He is non-stop, always on at you in a good, positive way. That gives you the confidence to go and fight for the badge.

"With Harry, you feel his presence all the time. He wasn't involved against Ireland but beforehand, he's in the changing room, getting everyone ready. He's talking to the lads, individually. For a youngster like me, aspiring to be a future captain, that's great.”

