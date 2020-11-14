Declan Rice defends Mason Mount from ‘very harsh’ criticism: Any manager would pick him!

Declan Rice has branded the criticism of close friend Mason Mount is "very harsh" and says every Premier League manager would pick the Chelsea midfielder if given the chance.

Mount has become a scapegoat for many England fans who are desperate to see Jack Grealish given a chance by manager Gareth Southgate, despite the two players taking up different roles for the Three Lions.

The Chelsea man has been a mainstay for Frank Lampard at club level this season despite all their summer investment, while he has also featured in the last five England games.

"We don't speak about it," West Ham midfielder Rice said when asked about his childhood friend Mount, with whom he trained at Chelsea with before leaving at 14. "I think it is very harsh, I witness here when I come to train with him and I have trained with him since I was a kid so I know his mentality and how hardworking and driven he is.

"It is no surprise that Gareth picks him and that Frank picks him, if you gave every Premier League manager the chance to pick him they would pick him as well because if you see day in, day out what he gives to the team and as an individual he is a top talent. Definitely I think the criticism is very harsh.

"If you look at Jack and you look at Mase, there are always going to be comparisons but they're playing in different parts on the pitch. Mason now at Chelsea is playing as an attacking eight and Jack is playing off the left, I think you could see the other night they can both play in the same team for sure.

"They are both great players we should be valuing, for the nation and for me as someone who gets to play with these players, we're lucky that we get to play with such talent."

