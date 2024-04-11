Declan Rice or Cole Palmer? The Premier League’s signings of the season ranked

Declan Rice has made a huge difference to Arsenal's midfield - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Premier League clubs spent an all-time high of £2.36 billion in the 2023 summer transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Villa and Brighton forking out record fees in their hunt to finish higher up the table.

A lot is expected and demanded of new signings and their expensive price tags, but who has lived up to it? Here we look at the best signings for the 2023/24 season.

10. Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Brighton signed Joao Pedro for a club record £30 million and he has become their star man. Pedro has bagged 19 goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season, with his best display coming against Tottenham, scoring two and assisting another in Brighton’s 4-2 win at the Amex. The Brazilian has become one of the standout performers outside the Premier League’s ‘big six’ and earned himself a call up to the Brazil national team in November.

Ross Barkley has been Luton Town’s standout player this season. The midfielder who arrived on a free in the summer, has turned back the clock and is producing the best football of his career, chipping in with four goals and four assists from midfield at relegation-threatened Luton - the most since his Everton days.

Aston Villa had a busy summer transfer window, but the addition of Pau Torres from Villarreal stands out from the rest. Villa have had a great season under Unai Emery, which could finish with Champions League qualification for the first time since 1983. Torres has been integral for Villa’s Champions League push this season, with them only managing one victory in the eight games he’s missed.

James Maddison could have been further up this list if it wasn’t for his injury in November. The midfielder adapted well to life under Ange Postecoglou, scoring three and assisting six before an ankle injury set him out for three months. Maddison’s form has not hit the heights of earlier in the season, but he has still been a crucial piece in Postecoglou’s exciting Spurs side.

6. Waturu Endo (Liverpool)

Perhaps the bargain of the season, little was known about the Japanese midfielder when he was signed from Stuttgart for just £16 million. Liverpool missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, but they will be glad they did. Endo has been revolutionary in midfield, filling the gap left by the departing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Endo’s form has allowed midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslai to thrive in Liverpool’s push for a fairytale send off for Jurgen Klopp.

In the summer, Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris announced he would be staying at the club until they found a suitable replacement for him... well he didn’t have to wait long. Guglielmo Vicario’s stunning form meant that Lloris was on a plane to Los Angeles by January. Vicario has played in every single game for Spurs this season, helping the club in their push for aspot in the Champions League.

Guglielmo Vicario has made a number of fine saves for Tottenham - PA/Nigel French

One of the surprise stars of the season, West Ham signed Mohammed Kudus in the summer for £36 million from Ajax. The versatile forward has picked up 16 goals and six assists in all competitions, playing an integral role in their Europa League run. If Kudus keeps up his form, West Ham may have to fight off rival Premier League clubs in the summer to keep hold of their star man for next season.

3. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

The star man in Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s summer midfield rebuild. Arriving from Brighton for just £35 million, the World Cup winner has transformed Liverpool. MacAllister has put in standout performances as both a defensive and an attacking midfielder, scoring important goals against the likes of Manchester City and Sheffield United. He will be hoping to add more silverware to his growing trophy cabinet, after winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Chelsea’s bright spark in an otherwise torrid season, Cole Palmer has almost certainly earned himself a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad this summer, and who knows, maybe in the starting line-up. Palmer joined Chelsea for £40 million from City in the summer, which looks more of a bargain as the days go by considering the current price of English midfielders. Palmer has chipped in with his fair share of goals, netting 16 and providing eight assists in the league so far this season. The midfielder has become notorious for his ice cold spot kicks, scoring eight out of eight this season.

1. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The Premier League signing of the season is Declan Rice. Arsenal’s £105 million man came to the club with immense pressure to bring strength and structure to a side that collapsed last season. Rice has done everything asked from Mikel Arteta and more, scoring six goals and registering six assists, his most in a campaign already. Those goals have come in crucial moments, too. Rice has scored last-gasp winners against Manchester United and Luton to keep Arsenal’s’ title hopes alive. At this point last season, Arteta’s men threw away a healthy lead over City and slumped into second, but this year Rice has given Arsenal a new level of grit and steel, putting in standout performances at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge.