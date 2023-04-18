Declan Rice among four ‘elite’ players targeted by Newcastle

What the papers say

England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is among four “elite” players being targeted by Newcastle this summer as the club’s owners reassess their recruitment strategy after an excellent season under Eddie Howe. The Telegraph adds the Magpies are also considering Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and 27-year-old Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

The same newspaper says Tottenham are planning to make contact with Luis Enrique as the club step up their efforts to find a new permanent head coach. The 52-year-old has reportedly already been interviewed by Chelsea.

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, The Times reports. The 32-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree new terms with City.

And Chelsea will try and sell Conor Gallagher this summer with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the 23-year-old, the Daily Mail says. The midfielder has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed at Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

Social media round-up

Carlo Ancelotti on Brazil job: “I don’t like speaking about this. I would like to stay at Real Madrid, I already clarified this”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/WF9TQ2V3q9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2023

Unai Emery is plotting a reunion with Arsenal star Reiss Nelson, who is a free agent in the summer 🌟🤝https://t.co/EccekhHTH4 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 17, 2023

Players to watch

Joaquin Correa: Sport Witness says Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Inter Milan’s 28-year-old forward.

Reiss Nelson: The Mail reports Arsenal have offered the 23-year-old a new contract but there remains doubt over his long-term future, with Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham and Brighton interested in signing the winger.