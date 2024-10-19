Declan Rice admits 'silly mistakes' are now costing naïve Arsenal

Rice was frustrated by Arsenal’s mistakes at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Declan Rice says Arsenal need to cut out “silly mistakes” and stop being naive after they slumped to a first defeat of the season at Bournemouth.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth, who took advantage of them being down to 10 men after William Saliba was sent off after half an hour.

Saliba was given his marching orders after he brought down Evanilson, with Leandro Trossard’s loose pass putting the French defender in trouble.

Referee Robert Jones originally gave Saliba a yellow card, but he upgraded it to a red after VAR recommended he review his decision at the pitch-side monitor.

It means Arsenal have now had a man sent off three times in their opening eight Premier League games and Rice admits they must improve.

The Gunners are third in the table and only one point off leaders Liverpool, though the Reds and Manchester City now have a game in hand.

“We’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times in eight games and we got away with it at home to Brighton and away at Manchester City,” Rice told Sky Sports. “Bournemouth kept probing and made it 2-0.

“I’m proud of the players for fighting, even with 10 men, but the naivety, we need to stop making mistakes because you want 11 players for 90 minutes and that’s what wins you football matches.

“With 10 men we showed a lot of character and personality to stay in the game. The big chance was [Gabriel] Martinelli’s and the keeper read it and made a great save and one minute later, normally a routine we are so strong at, has done us.

“We can’t make silly mistakes. You need all your best players on the pitch at all times. The belief is so high and we will stick together.

“This is football, whatever happens the most important thing is that you stick together and stay in the right direction.”