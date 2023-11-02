Decking the halls of John Dam Plaza in Richland

Richland city employee Bryan Grow and co-workers, Kyle Arsanto, left, and Tim Bolson team up to string Christmas lights from the roof over the community stage in John Dam Plaza to poles along the walkway in the popular city park.

They were part of four-person team decorating the park along George Washington Way with thousands of lights and other decorations for the upcoming holiday season.

They started earlier than usual this year because the annual lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 comes sooner on the calendar than in recent years.