Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) jumps 7.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) share price is up a whopping 409% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 28% over the last quarter.

Since the stock has added US$591m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Deckers Outdoor managed to grow its earnings per share at 89% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Deckers Outdoor returned a loss of 6.9% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 38% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Deckers Outdoor .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

