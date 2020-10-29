Deck the Halls, Because Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here!

–

It's time to get merry and jolly, because Freeform just unveiled their 25 Days of Christmas schedule. Seeing how many great movies are on the lineup this year, we wouldn't blame you if you just decided to sit on the couch and watch TV all winter long. There are holiday classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as well as some nostalgic gems like The Santa Clause films. I'm personally excited to rewatch Dr. Seuss' The Grinch just for the great quotes alone. See the full schedule ahead.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

11:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons, Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

12:30 p.m. – The Holiday

3:30 p.m. – Love Actually

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Love Actually

1:35 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. – The Star

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

