Deck Commerce Wins Top Supply Chain Project Award from SDCE

Global Health & Wellness Retailer Gained 900% Increase in Sales Volume with Deck Commerce OMS

St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, has won the Supply & Demand Chain 100 Award for 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects. The SDCE100 Award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions. Deck Commerce won for its order management project with a global health & wellness retailer that resulted in a 900% increase in sales volume.

“We are pleased to win this prestigious award for helping this customer improve their fulfillment operations, long-term scalability, and customer experiences," said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder of Deck Commerce. “In these trying times when many retailers have too much inventory and are still recovering from the pandemic, our OMS helps bring cross-channel visibility that improves inventory accuracy, orchestrates omnichannel order fulfillment, and manages every aspect of an order to curate the best experience for customers."

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for US supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart because solutions providers have worked diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage, and the ultimate in sustainability."

The health and wellness retailer has seen significant sales volume and product mix growth since its inception. However, a few years later, the company realized that their current OMS wasn't meeting their needs on the backend to support their storefront as they continued to grow. It lacked agility, was time-consuming to implement new technology as quickly as consumer habits changed, and came with unreliable technical support.

The wellness retailer knew they needed a dedicated OMS that could handle complex operations and limit manual fulfillment processes. The business selected Deck Commerce OMS to support their customer experience beyond the storefront – giving them the confidence that they had efficient and reliable technology to support the customer experience throughout the entire order lifecycle.

By deploying the Deck Commerce OMS, the retailer realized:

  • 900% increase in sales volume

  • 94% of orders are automatically processed

  • 99.99% uptime & support for spikes in sales volume

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics is also home to LINK and LINK. Educate podcast channels, LINK. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

