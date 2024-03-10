The decisions went so badly against us – David Moyes unhappy with referee

David Moyes felt a host of refereeing decisions went against West Ham after they had to come from two down to rescue a point at home to Burnley.

A stoppage-time Danny Ings effort secured a 2-2 draw, but the former Burnley striker also had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside and West Ham could have had a penalty at the death when Sander Berge headed the ball into his own hand.

“The decisions today went so badly against us,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“The offside for the goal, then there is one in the first half where the linesman puts his flag up and Jarrod Bowen is onside.

“Even if he wasn’t, the rules are supposed to be that you wait until he’s got to be sure he’s offside. He doesn’t. He puts his flag up straight away and I’ve seen it and he’s onside.

“Then you’ve got Sander Berge heads the ball or tries to head the ball in front and it hits his arms. There have been quite a few decisions today which really went against us.”

Ex-England striker Ings had probably his best game for the Hammers despite only coming on as a substitute in the 82nd minute.

As well as a disallowed goal and the equaliser, he also hit the crossbar in a breathless end to a strange match.

A long-range strike from David Datro Fofana and an own goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos had put Burnley, who kicked off rock bottom in the Premier League and had not scored for a month, two up at half-time.

West Ham, on the back of a not particularly arduous 1-0 Europa League defeat in Freiburg, were lethargic and sloppy for 45 minutes but, inspired by Lucas Paqueta’s goal early in the second half and Ings’ late, late show, hit back for a point.

“The small margins didn’t go for us today,” added Moyes.

“It is no excuse for how we started or how we played in the first half but I couldn’t fault the players for what they did in the second half, in fact I’d praise them.”

The Clarets climbed off the foot of the table but are still 10 points from safety.

“Definitely mixed feelings,” said boss Vincent Kompany.

“If I focused just on the timing of their two goals, that’s two frustrating events, the first just into the second half and again right at the end.

“It was a game of duels, of fighting, of stopping crosses, and a game of good parts for us.

“Did the team fight? Yes. I want to take that into the next game and nothing else.”