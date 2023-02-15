DecisionPoint Systems to Present at The Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Investor Conference

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Steve Smith, CEO, will be presenting at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Investor Conference.

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47649

1:1 Meetings: Thursday and Friday, February 23 and 24, 2023

Investors can register here. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter-the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments-accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 37 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 37 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.





