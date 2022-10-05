Decision to visit convenience store on day off pays off in big way for SC woman

A Midlands woman decided to visit a convenience store on her day off, and it paid off in a big way.

The woman won the $200,000 top prize in a scratch-off game she bought at Neel Mart, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release. That’s on Paxville Highway in Manning.

“Wow,” the woman said of winning the six-figure jackpot.

The woman’s name has not been released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

She didn’t say if she was planning to return to work, but the woman said her plans for the newfound windfall include buying a house and car, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the top prize in the $5 Payday Bonus Play game are one-in-900,000, and one of the four top prizes in the scratch-off game remain unclaimed.

The convenience store received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.