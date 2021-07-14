Decision time for Love Island’s Brad and Lucinda as public vote sparks tension

Love Island stars Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford face a tense decision as they must choose which of them goes home.

In Tuesday’s episode the couple learned they have been voted the least compatible by viewers and must now decide who will leave and who will stay.

On Wednesday night they will be seen reeling from the bombshell as they make the tough choice.

Lucinda says: “I am in complete and utter shock.”

The result of the public vote also causes tension between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who have been enjoying a romance since Toby called things off with Kaz Kamwi.

After learning they are also in the bottom three, Toby tells her: “We’re f*****. We were down there.”

Chloe replies: “Course we are. Why are you surprised? Why are you taking it so personally?”

Later, in the beach hut, Toby says: “In my eyes, we get on like a house on fire. If that’s not a genuine connection, then I don’t know what is.

“That means I’m searching for the wrong thing completely. I don’t know how the public hasn’t seen that.”

Toby’s reaction causes Chloe to question her relationship and she says: “He’s so f****** fake. I was like ‘Why are you surprised? The public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz’.

“But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry. The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three… that is so fake. I’m f****** livid.”

“He’s made me really question his intentions and whether he was genuine.”

The episode will also see the islanders compete in a challenge, where the prize is a new arrival of the opposite sex.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.