Decision day on Whitewater arenas approaching

Cobden -- Whitewater Region (WWR) council is in the process of digesting a comprehensive report on the many components of a decision to be made on June 21 on the future of the ice operations at the municipality’s three arenas, located in Beachburg, Cobden and Westmeath. The report, prepared by township staff, waded through the complex factors which govern an ultimate decision on whether, and which of, its arenas will be used.

The Beachburg Arena wasn’t opened at all during the 2022-2023 season. Earlier in 2022, disintegration of the southeast concrete block wall had been discovered, caused by inadequate roof drainage and freeze-thaw action. Ammonia used in the ice-making process is stored there, and there was a concern about a potential collapse of that part of the building. How to address the deficiencies of that building also still remains to be decided.

CAO Ivan Burton, who presented the report to the May 17 meeting, told council that in the 2022-2023 season, Cobden Arena provided 1,624 hours of available prime-time hours of which 1,143 hours were utilized representing a utilization rate of 70 percent. Westmeath Arena provided 1,450 hours of available prime-time hours of which 626 hours were utilized representing a utilization rate of 43 percent. The 2022-2023 ice season accommodated a total of 2,174 hours of ice rentals of which 1,769 hours were utilized during prime time.

In the 2023-2024 season, staff are not anticipating an increase in utilization because of a significant expansion at the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew, where a second ice pad will be opened.

“We expect a reduction in demand from, among others, the competitive hockey clubs,” Mr. Burton said.

Based on a review of maximum available ice and potential utilization rates of each facility in 2022 to 2023, the report forecast utilization rates for the coming season for three scenarios: one with three ice facilities available, one with two, and one with only one.

“We can anticipate with the operations of: three ice facilities, an average prime-time utilization rate of 39 percent; with two ice facilities, an anticipated primetime utilization rate of 56 percent, and with only one a primetime utilization rate of 109 percent,” said Mr. Burton.

Primary user groups and their percentages of the primetime usage include Muskrat Minor Hockey 39 percent; UOV Aces 11.7 percent; Thunder Girls Hockey 10.7 percent; Whitewater Kings 8 percent; Ron Laronde 5.7 percent; UOC Ringette 5.1 percent, and Valley Women’s 4.1 percent.

The report also outlined staffing requirements for all three scenarios and the associated costs.

Revenue and expenses from all three facilities were included in the 2023-2024 budget and formed part of the municipal levy increase. The budget included a total of $268,800 anticipated revenue from all three facilities and allocated $622,300 of operating cost for that time period.

“This value includes, among others, salary, heating, water and sewer, utilities, equipment/building repair and maintenance, ice making and maintenance,” Mr. Burton said. “It is anticipated that savings of approximately $80,000 per facility will be gained by operating one less facility. Further analysis would be required to confirm potential savings. Currently, the budget forecasts a deficit of approximately $350,000.”

In November 2022, staff presented a report relating to the anticipated capital cost for the rehabilitation of the Beachburg Arena. It was indicated that about $2.5 million would be required to repair and rehabilitate the plant room and wall, roof, ice slab and boards ($1.2 million) and septic system. The ice slab and boards represent one of the largest costs of rehabilitation of ice facilities.

Mr. Burton noted the actual cost of the Beachburg Arena rehabilitation may well extend beyond this amount.

“Considering the age of our three ice facilities, the slabs and boards may require replacing within all facilities in the near future, plus or minus five years,” Mr. Burton said. “Not considering any other major facility capital cost, to continue ice operations in our three facilities, we can anticipate a capital investment of upwards of $3.6 million in the next five years or $720,000 annually.”

Since 2019, approximately $350,000 has been contributed to capital improvements in these facilities, said Mr. Burton.

“Projects include, among others, septic replacement, compressor repairs and the purchase of an ice resurfacer; furnaces and heater, and a chiller,” he added.

Staff have engaged with peers in the industry to better understand staffing resources needed to operate one or two facilities.

Mayor Neil Nicholson, Councillor Mark Bell and Mr. Burton will be engaging with the Westmeath, Cobden and Beachburg recreation associations, Muskrat Minor Hockey Association and the Beachburg Agricultural Society (BAS) as to the contents of this report. The BAS owns the property on which the arena is located.

A final report will be presented to council on June 21 to seek direction on the proposed 2023-2024 ice operations.

These township’s ice facilities started as outdoor natural ice operations and with the support of provincial funding in the 1970s and 80s, were transformed to fully enclosed ice operations with artificial ice. The facilities operated for many years by local recreation associations until 2017 at which time the facilities were transferred to the township. At that time, the township organized facility bookings, plant start-up and continued ice operations. All three facilities operated from 2017 to 2020.

Mr. Burton said direction is needed on seeking to proceed with one, two or three arenas.

“We need some direction to ensure that we are operational by September,” he said. “My door is open and any member of council is welcome to consult with me on any aspect of this report.”

Mayor Nicholson acknowledged that June 21 is the decision point to ensure staffing once the arenas open.

“It won’t be an easy decision,” said Coun. Bell. “A lot of time and effort has been made by staff to give us all the information we need to make a proper decision. I hope that our consultation with community groups will provide further context.”

Councillor Joe Trimm asked whether the Renfrew County Separate School Board (RCSSBB) could be included in the consultation with community groups.

“Unlike schools in Beachburg and Cobden, the little school (Our Lady of Grace School) in Westmeath doesn’t have a gym. They may be interested in what’s happening in (the Westmeath Arena) throughout the year.”

“We can take that suggestion,” Mayor Nicholson said. “It will be one more meeting for us, but it’s important to keep schools in our communities. I think we’ll make time for them.”

Councillor Chris Olmstead extrapolated from WWR arena utilization numbers that the new ice pad in Renfrew will add 1,624 prime time hours of ice availability to the area.

“Assuming some of it comes out of WWR usage scares the heck out of me,” he said. “Even if only a quarter of it comes from us, that’s 400 hours. We certainly have some thinking to do. There will be an impact into our region for sure. Renfrew has made a significant overinvestment in that facility. I’m assuming they will want any user they can find.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader