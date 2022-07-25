Decision dates set for multiple South Carolina football targets

Four South Carolina football recruiting targets will be announce their college decisions this week.

It is shaping up to be a big weekend for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Beamer and his staff also will host an annual cookout for prospects on Saturday.

Here is a list of recruits who are announcing this week.

Monteque Rhames

Position/school: Defensive end from Sumter High

Announcement date: Saturday

Final schools: Alabama, Georgia Michigan, North Carolina State, South Carolina

247Sports Crystal Ball pick: South Carolina

About him: The four-star defensive lineman has been on USC campus several times for visits and camps and is considered a strong lean to the Gamecocks. He is the fourth ranked prospect in South Carolina for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite.

Last season at Sumter, Rhames posted 75 tackles, 20 1/2 tackles for loss and seven sacks in a dominant year.

Markee Anderson

Position/school: Offensive lineman from Dorman High

Announcement date: Sunday at 3 p.m.; he will live stream his decision from Kingdom Builders Baptist Church

Final schools: Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, South Carolina

247Sports Crystal Ball pick: South Carolina, but no predictions have been made since February.

About: The 6-foot-4, 305-pound, four-star prospect made official visits to his final schools in June, with the final one coming to the Gamecocks on June 24. He is the second ranked prospect in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked in the Top 150 nationally. Anderson’s teammate, DJ Geth, has already committed to UNC.

Markee Anderson of Dorman High School

Oluwatosin Babalade

Position/school: Offensive tackle from Dematha Catholic in Maryland

Announcement date: Sunday between 1-3 p.m.

Final schools: Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Rutgers. South Carolina

247Sports Crystal Ball pick: None

About him: Four-star offensive lineman, nicknamed “The Tree,” did all of his official visits beginning in May with UNC and ending with Maryland on June 24. His official visit to South Carolina was June 10.

South Carolina landed a commitment from four-star Maryland offensive tackle Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade. He’s the latest DMV product to pick the Gamecocks.

Carmelo Taylor

Position/School: Wide receiver from Patrick Henry High in Virginia

Announcement date: Sunday

Final schools: East Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

247Sports Crystal Ball pick: None

About: Originally was going to announce July 25 but the 6-foot, four-star receiver pushed back the decision to this week. He took official visits to South Carolina on June 10 and Penn State on June 24.