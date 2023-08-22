Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 66% share price collapse, in that time. In contrast, the stock price has popped 8.8% in the last thirty days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 49% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 18% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A Different Perspective

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shareholders gained a total return of 0.7% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Deciphera Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

