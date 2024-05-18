‘I decide what I do’ – Max Verstappen prepares for Imola GP by spending hours on race simulator

Max Verstappen knows McLaren and Ferrari are closing the gap to Red Bull - Getty Images/Qian Jun

If Max Verstappen looks a little bleary-eyed when he lines his Red Bull up on pole for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, it may be because he has spent half the night sim-racing.

The three-time world champion powered to a record-equalling eighth pole in a row at Imola on Saturday, edging out the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to tie a best mark set by Ayrton Senna some 35 years ago.

But instead of an early night in his new specially built motorhome, which is parked near the Imola circuit, the Dutchman admitted he was planning to do “two stints of between two and four hours” in the virtual 24 Hours of the Nurburgring.

Verstappen was at pains to stress he would not be taking the mickey.

“I expect four of us to ‘sit’ on the car,” said the 26 year-old, whose Team Redline has established itself as a leading force in the competitive esports racing scene.

But he added he was grown-up enough to decide how late and how long he raced into the night, and did not need his team’s permission to do so. “Probably I’ll do two stints between two and four hours,” he said. “Of course, I do have to go to bed on time and catch my hours to start Sunday well rested. But whether I had to ask permission? No, in the end I decide what I do.

“Nor can I decide for other people what they do on a Saturday night. People can go somewhere to eat or drink and go crazy. It’s my free time. I am professional enough to see for myself what can and cannot be done.”

Verstappen is no doubt right. The Red Bull driver made headlines earlier this year when he stayed up until 4am sim-racing in Saudi Arabia the night before the grand prix. But he proved he could handle the twin demands of real and virtual-world racing by winning that race (where he was able to sleep for much of the day, of course, with the race taking place at night).

Here's what Max had to say on his "hard-earned" pole position 💬 pic.twitter.com/LFeKAeKrnC — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 18, 2024

What is clear, though, is that Verstappen can no longer afford to take things too easy. He may have won the last two championships at a canter. He may have taken his eighth straight pole on Saturday, producing the goods once again when it mattered, even as his team-mate Sergio Perez exited in Q2. But the gap is getting closer.

Piastri and Norris were both within one 10th of pole, with both men now benefitting from the full might of McLaren’s new package. “It’s tiny, tiny margins,” noted Norris who was the fastest man on track even before the safety car came to his aid in Miami last time out. “It’s excitingly close and I can’t wait for tomorrow. A lot of it is down to turn one lap one, the strategy, the tyre choice…”

Ferrari were not far behind McLaren. Having set the pace in practice, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could only take fourth and fifth on the grid. Piastri was later handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, meaning Norris will start alongside Verstappen on the front row.

Lando Norris on his way to the front of the grid in Imola - Getty Images/Qian Jun

Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz also moved up a grid place, to third and fourth respectively, with Piastri dropping to fifth. But the Scuderia’s new upgrades, like McLaren’s, look to have made a big difference.

Is it too much to hope we may yet have a title race on our hands this year? Mercedes may still be some way off, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and eighth quickest on Saturday, the latter almost 0.8 seconds off the pace. But McLaren and Ferrari are beginning to look a serious threat to Red Bull’s hegemony.

Verstappen knows it, which is why he was so pleased to have snatched pole, having struggled with Red Bull’s upgrades on Friday.

Later, Verstappen reflected on his achievement in matching Senna, whose death at this circuit 30 years ago has been the subject of so many tributes and recollections over the past weeks. “It is very special and I am very pleased to get pole and in a way it’s a nice memory to him,” he said. “He was an incredible F1 driver, especially in qualifying.”

It remains to be seen how Verstappen is when the lights go out on Sunday. But he assured his fans he would not be pushing his luck. “Look, if you don’t go to bed and don’t sleep, it won’t be good,” he said. “People will say I don’t care, but as I said I am professional enough. With so many years of experience, I really know what I can do.

“The last few races I also started gaming in my spare time and you don’t hear anyone [complain] about that.”