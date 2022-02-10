Decibel Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
julie.seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
Chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-834-0936


