Decibel or 'Desibel'? Apple Watch's Noise Feature Thinks Desi Gatherings are Too Loud

It’s common knowledge that the Apple Watch comes with a number of features addressing health and fitness concerns, but who would’ve thought that they might go all wonky when it comes to Desi lifestyle? For the uninitiated, there is a feature called the Noise app on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later, that lets you measure the ambient sound levels in your environment using the microphone and duration of exposure. According to Apple, when the watch detects a rise in sound levels that can affect one’s hearing, it notifies them. However, eliminating loudness from Desi gatherings is nearly an impossible task, and social media users have been discussing the same. A Twitter user who goes by ‘Alishba’ shared a photo of an arm sporting the Apple Watch in a Desi gathering, with the dial putting the noise level at 88 decibels and a notification that exposure to it could have damaging effects. “Western technology has no idea about desi gatherings-” she wrote.

Western technology has no idea about desi gatherings- pic.twitter.com/EulcG1xodC — Alishba 🍴🇵🇰 (@dactar2b) September 19, 2021

Desi users delivered, with quips and memes.

Desi weddings to Apple watch pic.twitter.com/U3iuu0YYqh — Desi Deadpool (@Vickster469) September 20, 2021

Decibels are different here. 1 decibel is just 0.5 desibel. — SauteedElephant (@SauteedElephant) September 20, 2021

Inhe batao koi, mehfil kya hoti hai — Shashank Verma (@shaw_shank_v) September 20, 2021

My 1/yo beats that 88db far easily. 😂 — 🄰🄷🄼🄴🄳 (@endlessquest92) September 20, 2021

Watch should be on 'Desi-Mode' — 👀 (@attaislam) September 20, 2021

Apple has recently refreshed its smartwatch portfolio with the new Apple Watch Series 7. The Cupertino-based tech giant also launched next-generation iPad Mini (2021) and iPad models at the Apple California Streaming event earlier today. The latest smartwatches retain similar designs and features but with modest tweaks. The highlight was the iPad mini 2021 that now has 5G support and a new look. The Apple Watch Series 6 has health features like handwashing detection and sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 7 retains popular features like ECG, blood oxygen monitor as well as new Watch Faces and faster-charging tech with USB Type-C. The new watch has a display that is 20% larger than the Series 6. The watch can display 50% more text and also has a full keyboard that you can tap or swipe to type out text messages. The dial of the new watch comes in three finishes – aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Users can enjoy a new user interface and better readability with the larger screen. Apple says the flat display is 70 per cent brighter than the predecessor, and users will get 18 hours of usage time. The watch is also likely to offer more space for text.

