DeChent leads New Hampshire against NJIT after 24-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (6-11, 3-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-11, 1-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on NJIT after Eva DeChent scored 24 points in New Hampshire's 56-39 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in home games. New Hampshire is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in America East play. NJIT is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Hampshire scores 53.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 66.0 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats.

Olivia Kulyk is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press