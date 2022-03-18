DecentWorld to Launch Collections of Next-Gen Virtual Real Estate

DecentWorld, a blockchain-based Swiss metaverse platform, has launched after extensive time of preparation. The highly anticipated launch took place following the pre-launch stage where participants were able to simply register to the platform and explore the project's main feature, the Map.

ZUG, Switzerland , March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the launch having already been carried out, users can now access full coverage of all the project’s unique features. New users can now explore the virtual reality world presented on the immersive map, as well as make digital real estate NFT purchases and transfers, all in the DecentWorld metaverse.

Users will soon also have the privilege of being able to leverage the project’s secure and transparent DeFi marketplace, which enables each fully verified DecentWorld member to own, trade, exchange, and stake their digital assets. Soon, this will be enhanced by introducing container NFTs.

“Collections will be like the same colored streets in the Monopoly board game. Users will be able to meaningfully combine their NFT Assets. Then, they will be able to put their virtual real estate property on the market, acquire new property by bidding, or directly buy the properties listed by users or agents from all around the world,” the DecentWorld team shared.

What’s in It for Newly-Onboarded Users?

DecentWorld, unlike any other metaverse projects, offers a fresh approach to how users can interact with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. Notably, each digital asset has a Certificate, pertaining information that is uniquely linked to the digital asset.

Among some of the other unique features of DecentWorld, is users’ ability to explore the virtual world through an in-built map that allows users to identify which properties have already been claimed by other users, as well as to see who owns a particular asset. The map is constantly being updated, and project creators say the 3D stage will come as soon as Q3 2022.

Asset-wise, Street or properties on the DecentWorld platform are unique, non-fungible, transferrable, scarce, virtual assets stored in smart contracts, powered by a carbon neutral blockchain.

It is also important to note that DecentWorld attributes the ownership of any NFT minted within the network to the owner. That being said, these assets can subsequently be transferred to another user, traded on the platform’s native marketplace, or sold to another DecentWorld user via P2P should the user so choose.

How Does a User Navigate Space for the First Time?

Apart from the fact that DecentWorld is easy to navigate, the platform also makes it as simple as possible for first time users to make acquisitions within the virtual world. Notably, acquisitions on DecentWorld are categorized into two phases; in the first phase, a user can acquire a street, while in the second phase, users will be able to further acquire different landmarks and objects that reside within the world.

The user will also soon be able to combine their Street non-fungible token (NFT) into collections, which in turn will generate yield. Alternatively, DecentWorld users could decide to trade their Collection NFT digital assets on the platform’s P2P marketplace, where they place bids to buy and sell NFTs.

Ultimately, DecentWorld is set to introduce its existing and future users to a redefined metaverse experience. Equally, for those who are completely new to the space, the familiarity and simplicity offered by the innovative metaverse game provides a great way to get acquainted with the decentralised economy in general.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation web3 experience. The platform allows members to purchase and trade virtual NFT Streets, which can then be combined into Collections. Completed Collections automatically start generating yield which is accumulated and distributed on regular intervals. Using state of the art security features, DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

