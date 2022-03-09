DecentWorld – Creating the Metaverse Reality with Swiss Precision

DecentWorld
·2 min read

DecentWorld, an immersive, Swiss-owned metaverse platform, took the fintech scene by storm with a goal to digitize every single street in the world and make them available on the most advanced technology to date: the blockchain. The metaverse game offers users the ability to invest in digital real estate using NFT technology.

ZUG, Switzerland , March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The platform recently launched on March 1st, and enthusiastic users have already started buying virtual real estate in the metaverse, with entire blocks, and even cities of streets being snapped up. The creators of the highly anticipated platform say that DecentWorld will revolutionize the blockchain industry step by step, and provide real-world value to virtual real estate.

Quality is one of many things the Swiss are known for. They have held this reputation and its bragging rights for a very long time, so much so that any product that comes out of Switzerland almost instantly carries the emblem of trust. Building on the Swiss legacy, DecentWorld is one of the several blockchain projects to debut in the country, with the idea of creating a solid blockchain-based metaverse platform being born within Switzerland itself. The owners of DecentWorld, Swiss Asset Management AG, are also a part of the broader Swiss financial product ecosystem.

While Switzerland is one of the smallest countries in Europe, it has been making history in the fintech and innovation sectors. Being practically synonymous with quality and the tech movement, Switzerland is referred to as the next Silicon Valley for crypto and blockchain and is one of the most innovative countries, claiming numerous awards and accolades for innovation, all while being lauded for its craftsmanship and quality for an even longer time.

DecentWorld’s creators have already garnered attention for their elegant, neat, and functional designs. Inspired by the Swiss approach to designing the future, the development team of the DecentWorld metaverse platform introduced a unique user interface with an artsy touch. The team of industry professionals placed particular emphasis on building a carefully thought out user experience featuring a fresh approach to design that makes DecentWorld easy, intuitive, and entertaining to use.

Security and quality are an essential part of Swiss culture and their approach to finances. That is why DecentWorld has integrated Swiss quality security features into the platform, such as KYC and user verification processes, two-factor authentication, and data privacy measures to ensure the validity and transparency of transactions and data handling. The reliability of the metaverse platform is further secured through carefully structured and sustainable tokenomics.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation Web3 experience. The platform allows members to purchase and trade virtual NFT streets, which can then be combined into collections. Completed collections automatically start generating yield which is accumulated and distributed on regular intervals. Using state of the art security features, DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

To fully explore our metaverse, please visit www.decentworld.com.
Follow our latest updates on Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook.
For further inquiries & talent outreach, please message hello@decentworld.com.

Website: http://www.decentworld.com


CONTACT: Name: DecentWorld Email: hello@decentworld.com Organization: DecentWorld


