Decentraland Hosts First Metaverse Fashion Week

Not long after Paris Fashion Week, 3D virtual platform Decentraland has launched the first Metaverse Fashion Week, pushing the fashion industry far into the future. With NFTs being all the rage, a virtual runway is a natural progression.

Starting on March 24, MFW will allow anyone to view world-class luxury designs from anywhere in the world – no ticket required. Brands and investors buy digital plots of land to house everything from shows and music concerts to after-parties. MFW attendees will be able to buy and wear digital clothing straight from the runway, with the help of an Ethereum wallet and customizable avatar. Even better, some collections will also feature a physical component, allowing buyers to own a tangible version of their designer swag.

In an interview with Vogue Business, Sam Hamilton, the creative director at Decentraland Foundation, says, "We want to help the onboarding process and push creativity and show everyone what is possible. We do this to show the community and other brands, 'Hey, Decentraland is a place for shopping, everyone is wearing cool clothes and brands can release on the platform.' It’s a way of bringing more people to the platform and making it more compelling for users."

Stay tuned for more updates on Metaverse Fashion Week.