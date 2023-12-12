All About December's New Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

This month's lunation will be a new moon in Sagittarius and rise on Dec. 12

Lunar lovers, an early holiday present is upon us!

Christmas falls between two major lunar phases this December with a new moon arriving before the yuletide and the full Cold Moon rising soon after.

Marking the beginning of the lunar cycle, new moons typically occur once a month since the moon takes approximately 29.5 days to orbit the Earth, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. In contrast to full moon appearances, new moons blend in with the dark night sky.

This is because the moon is in the phase that is not being illuminated by the Sun. However, despite its blacked-out appearance, new moons have just as much astronomical meaning in the cosmic world.

December's lunation will be a new moon in Sagittarius (20 degrees), meaning this elemental air sign's energy is expected to last approximately one week after it arrives, opening a doorway in our lives. Signifying the ninth zodiac sign on the wheel, Sagittarius rules communications, in addition to personal and professional connections.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE exclusively that this zodiac sign "encourages us to learn more about the world and expand our perspective of life, often through travel, academics, or spirituality." Plus, it pushes us to "pursue adventure" and "charge into the unknown."

Furthermore, Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — predicts, "actions that are initiated now will likely reach culmination near the full moon in Sagittarius on May 23, 2024."

To find out what December's new moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!



Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Getty Aries Zodiac

It's time to take that leap and fly, Aries! Thomas says this new moon has the potential to "bring a surge of excitement and change to your life." Now might be the time to "pursue a long-distance traveling journey," he says, or even take on new "academics" or "spiritual matters."

Since Sagittarius rules communications, Thomas says you may even want to "get involved with media or publishing" in some capacity. Whichever it may be, embrace the new horizons and soar beyond your comfort zone!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Getty Taurus Zodiac

Intimacy will take precedence at this time, Taurus. Depending on your relationship status, Thomas says this lunation could have you "snuggle up closer" to your significant other — or the opposite, "go your separate ways."

Now is the time to talk and communicate your feelings with one other so you can negotiate a "better balance" between the two of you. Unrelated, Thomas says you could "also see a pop" in your assets, investments or finances.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Getty Gemini Zodiac

"This new moon will spotlight Geminis' significant partnerships in love or business," according to Thomas. "Choosing commitment or going your separate ways may now be on the table," he says.

Since relationships are a big priority, these decisions shouldn't be overlooked. While some may decide to "grow closer" by moving in, making long-term plans, getting engaged or even married — Thomas says others may do the exact opposite "if not in alignment."

If the latter, don't fret! Thomas says now could be the time to "charge onto your next adventure."

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Getty

The holidays are a busy time of year for all — but Cancers, this lunation will be even more so for you! Thomas predicts your schedule will "explode with plans, projects, priorities and responsibilities."

But view being busy and active as a positive because December's new moon is likely to "energize your productivity sector and will help you assess your work-life balance." Amid your job demands, Thomas says you'll likely have a moment to "assess your physical health, diet and fitness regimen," too.



Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Getty Leo Zodiac

Your love life is about to heat up, Leo! "Get ready to embrace passion, pleasure, romance and fun," alerts Thomas. "This is the most important lunation of the year for singles to line up suitors."

While he predicts this will be an exciting time for singletons, with the potential to even "meet a soulmate connection," he says that couples in a relationship could also "use this spark" to "bring more zest into their routine together."

Unrelated, if you've got the creative bug in you, Thomas says to "get ready for newfound inspiration" around this lunation. "If seeking to have a child or you’re already a parent, this could be a big focus now."

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Getty Virgo Zodiac

December's new moon will have you in tune with all the emotions, Virgo. "It's time to turn your attention to your past, heritage and stability," suggests Thomas. This lunation "will bring a fresh start in regards to your home, family or domestic life."

Thomas says that some Virgos may find themselves amid a move, a renovation or a decorating initiative. This lunation could even prompt you to invite others into your sacred space for a "big event" around this time.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Getty Libra Zodiac

While visions of sugar plums may be dancing in your head, Thomas predicts this Christmas-time lunation could have "big, bright and bold ideas" erupting in your head as well!

"You may now begin working on an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media project that sets you apart and draws a lot of attention," he says. "Another fun way to capitalize on this energy is to catch up with neighbors or friends or even swoop out for a quick road trip or fast flight to a nearby locale."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Getty Scorpio Zodiac

Thinking green, Scorpio? Thomas says that this new moon could have you feeling "money hungry," as it's likely to "put a spotlight on your finances," while "helping you to monetize and prosper."

Fortunately, Thomas says "a raise, new job offer or lucrative client could appear near this time." He also suggests you "consider outlining your income and expense so you know where everything is going."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty Sagittarius Zodiac

This lunation has you front and center, Sagittarius! Therefore, Thomas says to "get ready to stand in your power!"

As this new moon stars your zodiac sign, Thomas says it will spotlight your "passions, desires and greatest intentions." He adds, "This will bring open doors to you in every way, so know what you’d like to build toward in the year to come and start taking action to manifest."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Getty Capricorn Zodiac

It's time to take it easy, Capricorn. But don't feel guilty about it, Thomas says to "just rest and recharge!"

December's new moon is "encouraging you to rejuvenate yourself mind, body and spirit," Thomas explains. It might even encourage you to "get involved with a specialist, counselor or therapist," he adds, "especially if there’s something that you need to heal and release from the past."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Getty Aquarius Zodiac

Your social circle is shimmering, Aquarius! Thomas says this new moon "will pack an exhilarating punch" for you socially.

"Consider catching up with your crew or even networking to meet new people," Thomas puts forth. "Be sure to ask favors from people you know in your network, they may be able to help you out as you reach toward your aspirations."

Romantically, Thomas says this lunation has potential for those who are single. He suggests keeping your eyes on "your outer circle" — or even consider online dating, he suggests.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Getty Pisces Zodiac

It's time to level up professionally, Pisces! Thomas says this new moon "is bringing firepower to your ambitions, goals and strategies."

Take advantage! Thomas says this is a "crucial period" to work toward your next greatest milestones as "a promotion, competitive new job offer, award or opportunity to lift your status may manifest out of thin air."

However, it's important to note that these advancements won't just appear! Instead of waiting for it to come to you, Thomas says to "seize the day and hunt for your gold."



Read the original article on People.