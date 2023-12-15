All About December's Full Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The last full moon of the year rises on Dec. 26 amid the season's brightest constellation

Thanks to the cosmos, a belated gift is coming your way this holiday season!

Taking place just one day after Christmas for skywatchers in the Western Hemisphere, this month's full moon will rise on Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Nicknamed the Cold Moon, December's lunation will reach its fullest phase amid the season's brightest constellation: Gemini, the Twins. As the evening goes on, the moon will move several degrees closer to the Castor star.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE that full moon periods "tend to represent turning points, culminations, endings or awakenings" — and December's Cold Moon is no different! The upcoming lunation rises a few weeks after its corresponding new moon, which peaked on Dec. 12.

This year's Cold Moon is a full moon in Cancer and fourth sign on the wheel, a zodiac that Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — says "aligns with domesticity, emotional security, our ancestors and families."

The energy of this water sign "energizes our lives," which Thomas says "allows us to reflect on the past and better understand our foundations so we can build toward our greatest plans and endeavors." He says to listen to your "heart and spirit" as your "emotional centers and intuition will also be stimulated" at this time.



To find out what December's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Getty Aries.

There's no place like home for the holidays, Aries! Though, Thomas says this lunation could cause "an emotional shift" around a "domestic affair" at this time.

"Some of you may have sudden news that causes you to have to pivot the way you’ve been handling a family, home or real estate matter," he predicts. "You may be required to step in to aid a parent or one of your kindred."

While the situation might end up being frustrating, Thomas says "you must power through it." Fortunately, he says you could possibly "transform the sense of joy" by moving or redesigning space of your own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Getty Taurus.

A culmination could be approaching, Taurus! "A big turning point around a communication or mental project is at hand," predicts Thomas of a particular writing, speaking, advertising or social media initiative underway.

While Thomas says "a lot of progress" may be made, he notes that "you may be quite emotional about how it’s all coming together."

Elsewhere in his predictions, Thomas says "an important contract could pop up near this time," potentially pressuring Taurus' "to sign it." He suggests "delaying" the action if possible — however, he predicts "it’ll be thrust upon you" and "make you feel like you’re walking on eggshells."

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getty Gemini.

Spending more around the holidays doesn't come as a surprise, but for Gemini specifically, Thomas predicts "a big financial matter is arriving for you to handle" around this December lunation.

He says that "it may feel like a bigger expense than you’d prefer to handle;" therefore, he suggests "looking at your budget and finances and realizing you need to make some serious adjustments."

Luckily, Thomas says this same full moon could also bring about a "new job, raise or lucrative client," too. "Be on the hunt," he advises!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Getty Cancer.

A pivotal point in your life could be arriving with December's Cold Moon, Cancers! Thomas says this particular lunation could also "bring up some power struggles and intense revelations" between you and your partner.

"On one hand, you are clearly asserting your authority and power at this time and may see the culmination or a turning point around a heartfelt project or dream," Thomas says. "If you need aid at this time, think outside of the box and reach out to others who may be able to step in and provide what you need."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getty Leo.

Take a breather, Leo, you deserve it! Thomas says December's full moon could have you feeling "quite anxious," causing you to "dig deep" to uncover the "happier and brighter version of yourself."

Also, Thomas says "your dreams could be especially intense" around this lunation — or perhaps he says, "a secret may now emerge" that you or someone else "desperately tried to keep hidden."

As a result, a mix of emotions might arise and cause "past situations to be addressed once again." Thomas says the best way to approach this energy "is to chill out, clear your plans and focus on a mini staycation."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Getty Virgo.

'Tis the season for fun and festivities, Virgo! However, Thomas warns that the social scene could also see "some push-pull energy between you, a friend and someone you're dating."

He says this energy could also manifest "around a situation with children." He advises, "Avert the dramatic vibes, breathe through it and remind everyone that it’s better to bring love into the world and not hate."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getty Libra

This lunation could bring about a turning point in your professional world, Libra! However, Thomas says to prepare for "some tension" in your personal life as a result.

Depending on your recent worth ethic, Thomas predicts "a promotion, new job or recognition could pop up now." In contrast, he suggests you "explain your side of the story" of something "rocky appears regarding an authority figure."



Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Getty Scorpio.

Dreaming of a getaway, Scorpio? Thomas says this lunation may cause you to feel "tension crop up;" therefore, "limiting the plans for success or travel that you’d previously hoped for." He also puts forth that "significant legal or contractual situations could appear, especially in regards to media, academic or international business."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty Sagittarius.

"Intimacy, sharing and sexual energy will on the top of your mind" for Sagittarius around December's Cold Moon, says Thomas. One one hand, you may feel "especially close" with your partner — but on the other, you may feel there's "distance" or "a disconnect."

Partnership aside, Thomas also predicts you may be "focusing upon a big money matter." He lists "your assets, investments, employment benefits or even an inheritance" as examples.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Getty Capricorn.

This lunation may cause you to question your partnerships and where you stand with each other, Capricorn. Thomas says this "could be a make-or-break time for your relationships."

If things are looking positive, Thomas says it's possible you "transform for the better." That revelation could cause you to "grow closer, especially around moving in, discussing engagement or even readying to tie the knot."

In contrast, Thomas says a "dramatic episode that sends you apart" could take place if tension is felt instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Getty Aquarius.

Feeling productive, Aquarius? Sounds about right, as Thomas says this lunation could have you "quite busy" as you put the "finishing touches on an employment or work-related project" around this time.

Whether it be taking on a new job, more responsibility or perhaps even a step back to assess your work-life balance, Thomas says now is the time.

On a different note, Thomas says your pet "may have a bit of a rocky time" near this full moon. "Some Aquarians may decide to adopt near this time too," he adds.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Getty Pisces.

Get ready to feel the passion, Pisces! While Thomas notes this lunation will likely cause you to "let loose" and have a bit of fun, he warns that it could also "create create some power struggles or some tension between you, your romantic partner and a friend."

"Your acquaintance may not be seeing eye-to-eye with you on your relationship or have ulterior motives of their own," he continues. "Luckily, if you open your heart, you could push past the drama and focus more on your true desires."

If you're single, Thomas says Pisces have the potential to "find someone new through their network" around this full moon, too!



