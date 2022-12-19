When are the December and January rail strikes? Services impacted from December 24 to 27

Rail passengers faced another day of reduced services over the weekend as thousands of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) continue their strikes.

Last week, the union rejected a pay offer from train operators that aimed to halt the Christmas strikes, with 63.6 per cent of its members voting against it.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a huge rejection of Network Rail’s substandard offer and shows that our members are determined to take further strike action in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.

“The Government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes and it is clear they want to make effective strike action illegal in Britain.

“We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement, will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases, and good working conditions.”

The offer they rejected involved Network Rail offering a five per cent pay rise for this year — backdated to January — with another four per cent at the start of 2023 and a guarantee of no compulsory job losses until January 2025.

More than 40,000 members across Network Rail and 14 train companies are expected to walk out in a series of 48-hour strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

Find out below when rail workers are striking over December and January and which companies are affected.

Rail strikes: December 2022 dates

RMT union members walked out on December 13, 14, 16 and 17.

Over the important Christmas season, there will be more strikes, with members walking out from 6pm on December 24 to 7am on December 27. Even though most trains don’t run on December 25 and 26, anyone planning to use the train to visit loved ones on either side of Christmas Day will be impacted.

There will also be an overtime ban from December 18 until January 2, so the industrial action will last for four weeks. The overtime ban is likely to affect services because staff, in particular signallers, will not be working on rest days.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association union (TSSA) has also announced strikes on December 17 at Avanti West Coast and c2c, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, some Network Rail staff, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Rail strikes: January 2023 dates

RMT union members will walk out on January 3, 4, 6, and 7.

Which train companies’ workers are striking in December?

Workers from Network Rail and the following 14 train companies will walk out in December and January.

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Why are RMT union members striking in December and January?

RMT’s Mr Lynch said: “This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay, and conditions for our people.

“We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of the Government is presiding over these talks.

“The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State [Mark Harper] can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.”

How has Network Rail responded to news of the latest strikes?

Tim Shoveller, the chief negotiator at Network Rail, said: “No one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult.

“Only through reform, that will not result in anyone losing their job, can savings be made that can then be converted into an improved offer. And while progress has been made over these last two weeks, we still have yet to find that breakthrough.

“We will not give up and hope that the RMT will return to the table with a more realistic appreciation of the situation.”