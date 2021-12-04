Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free



December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will centre around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.

Aries

This month is marked by evolution, Aries. When Neptune and the centaur Chiron turn direct on December 1 and 19, respectively, you’ll be ready to let go of emotional wounds that have been holding you back from growing into the person you want to be. This means that you’re drinking from the spiritual fountain during December 4’s solar eclipse and Mars’s journey through Sagittarius, which commences on December 13. Then, the final Saturn-Uranus square of 2021 on December 24 offers you a chance to let go of the emotional weight that’s been resting on your shoulders this year. Releasing friends and visions that aren’t serving your best interests won’t be easy, but ultimately will be rewarding — especially when Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, reminding you of the healing path that you are currently on. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Taurus

The solar eclipse in Sagittarius and full moon in Gemini on December 4 and 18, respectively, are encouraging you to get intimate with others. Add in Venus retrograde, which begins on December 19, and you’ve got a month that promises truly magical vibes in your relationships. If you’ve been trying to find the long lost spark in your love life, this is the perfect time to reignite it. Be aware that a love triangle may form, due to an ex who’s trying to swoop you off your feet. Before surrendering to any emotions, it’s important for you to think about who and what you want. Take your time and don’t feel pressured during the Saturn-Uranus square on December 24. It’s important for you to think about your love life to ensure that you’re happy with the choices you make. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Gemini

Prepare to make major career transitions this month. On December 1, Neptune ends its five- month retrograde, allowing you to find your truest professional calling. This energy will be heightened on December 28, when Jupiter, the Planet of Growth and Good Fortune, re-enters intuitive Pisces. In between, the solar eclipse and full moon on December 4 and 18, respectively, motivate you to ask for a beneficial contract and raise. The caveat is that you may ask for too much. If you meet resistance, Mercury entering Capricorn on December 13 and Venus beginning its backwards spin on December 19 can leave you feeling extra-frustrated and resistant to compromise. But don’t be too stubborn; there’s a middle ground to be found, and agreeing on a number and terms that work for you both will ultimately pay off. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Cancer

The upcoming month calls for you to rest and reflect. The solar eclipse on December 4 is a great time to find your calm, so wear a set of your favourite sweatpants, put on a face mask, watch your favourite movie on Netflix — or do whatever it is that helps you chill out. The full moon on December 18 is another date to practice self-care. Try meditating and sound therapy to heal any anxiety that bubbles up around this time. Centreing yourself will give you the strength to implement boundaries with others — a skill you’ll need when Venus retrograde begins on December 19. The Saturn-Uranus square that occurs on December 24 will further your ability to say “no” without feeling guilty for putting yourself first. Then, you’ll crab crawl into 2022 on an emotional and mental high. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Leo

The month ahead is going to shake up your life in many ways that will help you step into your absolute potential. The solar eclipse and full moon on December 4 and 18, respectively, both urge you to realign your dreams with a dose of reality. This sentiment will also be felt when the sun moves into realistic Capricorn on the same day as the winter solstice, on December 21. By the time the Saturn-Uranus square occurs on December 24, you’ll be ready to step into your new professional role and rid yourself of unnecessary drama that has been holding you back. You are coming into a place of power in which you can make the rules that define you. After all, it’s your world, Leo — we all just live in it. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Virgo

Sometimes people tend to take your kindness for weakness. You’ll realise that you’re the one who suffers in this arrangement when Neptune turns direct on December 1 — the clarity the end of Neptune retrograde brings will help illuminate how some people take advantage of you. The solar eclipse and full moon on December 4 and 18, respectively, both push you to acknowledge and try to remedy the cracks in the foundation of your relationships by changing yourself, while Mercury’s movement into Capricorn on December 13 acts as a stabilising and clarifying force in friendships and partnerships. The tables will turn for the better turn on December 28, as Jupiter splashes its way into Pisces. This will make you want to cut off those who aren’t worthy of your tenderness and loyalty. Sometimes, endings are for the best. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Libra

This is a wonderful month to find balance in partnerships. The moment the centaur Chiron ends its five-month retrograde and Venus begins its forty day retrograde journey (both on December 19), you’ll uncover a way to fix the issues that have been plaguing your intimate relationships. You’ll feel motivated to work through problems, such as feelings of rejection, by healing your inner child. As long as you put your insecurities aside, this can be a moment in which you begin to feel confident about the role you play in partnerships. You won’t focus and reflect on the past as much, and you’ll be empowered to act lovingly in the present towards those you adore. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Scorpio

Mars’s fast-paced entrance into fiery Sagittarius on December 13 gives you the ability to stand up for yourself and to assert your views with passion. The Saturn-Uranus square of 2021, which occurs on December 24, is awakening issues that have been pushed beneath the surface. You’ve buried the hatchet with those who’ve wronged you, but not very deep in the ground. As a result, old resentments will come to light on the 24th, and you’ll feel compelled to fully express yourself. This is a good time to remember that you’re the one in control of your life and one-on-one relationships. So ask yourself how you would like to move forward? After all, it’s totally up to you. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Sagittarius

Yes, you can get fidgety when talking about romantic matters, but now you’re wearing your heart on your sleeve. Neptune’s forward movement on December 1 and Jupiter’s shift into Pisces on December 28 will each make you feel all the feels that you’ve been holding yourself back from expressing for the past few months. When Mars aligns with your sun on December 13, you’ll be awarded a dose of bravado that will urge you to move forward with a relationship. The solar eclipse on December 4 and the full moon on December 18 each offer you a window to level up your existing commitments, and Chiron turning direct on December 19 creates the energy you need to (finally) work through your commitment issues, further setting the stage for a loved-up month. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Capricorn

Mercury’s movement into your sun on December 13, followed by Venus’s retrograde in your sign, which begins on December 19, is going to make you rethink all of the alliances in your life. Be especially wary of attempting to make your relationships appear differently than they are. The need to present matters and partnerships in an idealistic light could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back (so to speak), and the last dagger in already-sensitive situations. Tread lightly and delicately, as everything could blow up during December 24’s Saturn-Uranus connection if you aren’t extra careful with how you proceed in such personal and emotionally fraught affairs. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Aquarius

The past several years have taken you on an intoxicating journey that’s left you struggling to find your place in the world. The month ahead doesn’t cement your professional and public status, but it allows you to understand that your career will be in flux due to forces that are out of your control. The final standoff between Saturn and Uranus on December 24 is a catalyst for growth and a reminder that you have to loosen up. You may not be sure what’s happening tomorrow; however, that doesn’t mean that you have to tense up over everything. The solar eclipse on December 4 and the full moon on December 18 will drive home this idea that it’s essential to relish the present, even as you go through professional ups and downs. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

Pisces

Your life is about to glow up in many ways, Pisces. Neptune’s direct station on your sun, beginning December 1, will allow you to find direction. But it won’t be until December 28, when Jupiter links up with your sun, that you’ll be given the boost to take action on pursuing the dreams that you’ve been plotting and planning for some time. The solar eclipse also brings a major jolt of positive energy to your public standing and career, putting you in the limelight on December 4. Enjoy the spotlight, Pisces, and don’t shy away from acclaim. You deserve to be celebrated for all the fabulousness that you do. Hold that sentiment close to your heart during the full moon on December 18. Hug it. Love it. Never forget it. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

