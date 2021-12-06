'Snowmageddon' yields record total in Lucan, Ontario in December 2010

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

--

A record snowfall, a.k.a., "snowmageddon," occurred from Dec. 4-8, 2010, affecting Huron and Middlesex counties in southern Ontario. A total of 177 cm of snow fell during a 102-hour period - it snowed on 98 of those hours.

In a *Toronto Star *article, Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips told the media outlet there’s never been a month when Lucan has had more snow than what fell over the 4.5 days in December 2010.

Record Lucan snow/Dec. 6, 2010

Lucan, Ont. received record snowfall from Dec. 4-8, 2010. (The Weather Network)

It was a textbook lake-effect storm, where warm Lake Huron water met cool December air and was carried over the area by winds from the west, he said. What made this storm unique were the winds “caught in a rut” with no other weather pattern to push them out of the way, so it snowed 98 out of 102 hours since the storm began.

Driving was very dangerous on numerous roads because of high winds, prompting snow squall watches was for London, as well as St. Thomas and eastern Elgin County.

Dec 6. 2010 snowfall/Environment Canada

In a Toronto Star article, Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips told the media outlet there’s never been a month Lucan has had more snow than it received over the 4.5 days in December 2010. (Environment Canada)

A multi-vehicle accident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Ingersoll, east of London. Seven tractor-trailers and up to four other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Schools in London were closed Dec. 6 and 7, with public transit shut down until Dec. 9. All schools in Middlesex and Elgin counties were also closed during the same time period.

Record snowfall in Lucan, Ont. in December 2010

Driving was very dangerous on numerous roads because of high winds, prompting snow squall watches was for London, as well as St. Thomas and eastern Elgin County. (The Weather Network)

Story continues

On today's podcast, Chris Mei discusses the long duration snowfall event over the 4.5 days, how much fell and the chaos on the roads that occurred during the 102 hours of record-breaking snow.

Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'

Thumbnail Photo Courtesy: The Weather Network