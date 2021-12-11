The December 14 draw will offer a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 Maxmillions - 4 Maxmillions were won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 4 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in British Columbia, Quebec and Atlantic. The Tuesday, December 14 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $73 million, including a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 8 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

