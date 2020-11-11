Deceived by RJD, public supported truth: BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): As the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has alleged influencing the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that deceived by RJD, the public supported the truth.

"They (RJD) have deceived the public, still the public supported truth. Hence RJD is worried," said Jaiswal.

"When ballots used to be there, RJD's leaders used to loot the booths due which they were in power for 15 years. Now they are not able to accept the election procedure which is being held in a correct manner. They are spreading lies among the public," he added.

Jaiswal's statement came after a delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress reached the Election Commission office in Patna on Tuesday night to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes.

RJD supporters also held a demonstration outside party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly influencing the counting of votes.

The BJP put up a winning performance in the Bihar Assembly polls leading the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to obtain a majority even though Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal-United (JDU) posted a fall in total votes gained in a tightly fought race.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. (ANI)





