'Decapitate Terfs' signs at pro-trans rally attended by SNP politicians

MP Kirsten Oswald and MSP Kaukab Stewart

Signs calling for Terfs - 'trans-exclusionary radical feminists' - to be decapitated were displayed at a pro-transgender rights rally attended by SNP politicians.

Nationalist MPs Alison Thewliss, Kirsten Oswald, Stewart McDonald and MSP Kaukab Stewart were pictured in front of a sign that said “decapitate Terfs” next to an image of a guillotine at a protest in Glasgow on Saturday.

Another homemade sign appeared to call for Terfs, an acronym that is often used to describe women who do not believe males can become female, to be eaten.

The politicians claimed that they were not aware of the banners and condemned them after pictures emerged on social media.

The claim was mocked by J.K. Rowling, who ironically described the pictures as showing “a few of Scotland's wonderfully progressive and kind politicians, posing proudly in front of banners calling for women to be decapitated and eaten”.

After Ms Stewart said she had not been aware of the “hateful” signs, the author wrote on Twitter:

I too beam with delight when having my photograph taken with things of which I am entirely unaware. pic.twitter.com/ANTCSuov5q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 21, 2023

The rally on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, attended by several hundred people, was to protest against the UK Government vetoing the SNP’s gender recognition reform bill, which would have made it easier for people to legally change their gender.

Critics of the reforms, such as the SNP’s Joanna Cherry, have accused trans rights supporters of regularly targeting women who disagree with them with violent and deeply misogynistic threats.

After sharing another example of threats against women, Ms Rowling tweeted: “Weird, isn’t it, but I struggle to remember any other progressive movement that attracted so many men who love fantasising about the brutal deaths of women.”

SNP politicians at a pro-trans rally

The Equality Network, a leading pro-trans organisation that backs the SNP gender reforms, said on Sunday that personal abuse and threats of violence were “not acceptable”.

However, it faced a backlash after adding that this applied to “any side of any debate”, with women claiming this failed to acknowledge that violent threats were far more common among its supporters.

At another pro-trans rally in Dundee at the weekend, an SNP councillor, Lynne Short, drew comparisons between the current debate over trans rights and the Holocaust.

Annie Wells, the Tory MSP, said: “To invoke the Holocaust and Nazi atrocities as a means of criticising those who hold legitimate concerns about the impact of Nicola Sturgeon’s GRR Bill on women’s safety and rights is beneath contempt.

“Lynne Short’s remarks have no place in mainstream political discourse and so I would urge Nicola Sturgeon to remove her from the SNP.”

In reference to the Glasgow "decapitate Terfs" sign, a Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report regarding a sign which was displayed during a rally on Buchanan Street, Glasgow on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Inquiries are ongoing."