Should I Decant a Trust?

Ashley Kilroy
·6 min read
decanting a trust
decanting a trust

When you create an irrevocable trust, usually, the terms are set in stone. But what happens when you need to make adjustments due to significant life, law or personal changes? For example, let’s say your trustee is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and you need to name a successor trustee. In the past, you might not have been able to make these changes to your trust. However, decanting a trust to amend your irrevocable trust is an option if you understand how it works. It can be beneficial to work with a financial advisor before making any big decisions that could impact your finances.

What Is Trust Decanting?

Wine connoisseurs know the purpose of decanting vintage wine is to separate the undesirable sediment from the desirable and flavorful liquid. So, when you decant a bottle, the unwanted residue stays in the bottle, where the desired beverage enters your glass. Decanting a trust works the same way. You leave behind the existing trust’s outdated terms and provisions while preserving the original trust’s purpose.

Trust decanting is usually a method used to amend irrevocable trusts since they are almost impossible to change or revoke, hence the name. When you decant a trust, you establish a new one using the assets of the old one.

How Trust Decanting Works?

There are usually two ways to decant a trust. You can either distribute the old trust’s assets to a pre-existing trust with more accommodating terms or create a new one by distributing assets from the old one. Creating a new trust is typically the method of choice since you can cater the new trust to the unique needs of the beneficiaries and trustees.

But, before you can move forward with either option, the trust must meet the following criteria:

  • The trustees must determine if decanting makes sense and can be initiated.

  • The state the trust was created in must allow trust decanting.

  • The trustees must contact all trust parties following state laws.

Once these requirements are met, the trustee can draft, design and sign a new trust that adjusts the current trust provisions. After the new trust is in place, the trustee can distribute the funds of the old trust to the new trust.

Keep in mind, though, not every state allows for decanting a trust. However, trust provisions may allow you to move the trust to a state with decanting laws. Another option is to name a co-trustee that lives in a state where decanting is allowed.

Reasons to Decant a Trust

decanting a trust
decanting a trust

There are various reasons why you would choose to decant a trust. Here are a few examples of when decanting a trust could make sense.

  • Protection from creditors: When a trust mandates that distributions must be made to beneficiaries at specific ages, creditors may have access to funds. Additionally, beneficiaries might have to pay estate taxes. However, if you decant the trust, the terms of the distributions can be extended to protect assets from creditors and estate taxation.

  • Correct errors: You may need to fix errors that in older trusts. While some trusts allow protectors and trustees to correct errors, others don’t. Decanting trust can help you fix these errors.

  • Move to a state with favorable laws: Perhaps the trust was drafted in a state that has stringent trust laws. Decanting a trust can allow you to move it to a state with favorable trust laws.

  • Distribution flexibility: If the trustee(s) has restricted prudence to make payment on the beneficiaries’ behalf (i.e., education costs, welfare or other support), decanting the assets to another trust may give them more distribution flexibility.

  • Update provisions: When the laws that govern the trust are changed or amended, it can impact the terms of the trust. Therefore, decanting the trust can give the trustee the flexibility to amend provisions so that the trust can fulfill its original purpose.

  • Include the power of appointments: Many old trusts don’t include powers of appointment, allowing individuals the right to change the subsequent interests of the beneficiaries and how they receive assets. In addition, once decanted, trust assets can receive a new tax basis once the trustor or grantor passes away, which can help the beneficiaries lower their tax bill.

  • Update or change trustees: Whether the trustor has a change of heart about the trustees chosen or the current trust provisions don’t allow for successor trustees, decanting a trust can include these provisions so the settler can make appropriate changes.

  • Merging multiple trusts: If you established several different trusts with various law firms, you might find it best to merge them into one. Decanting a trust can help you combine formally formed trusts into one.

  • Condense large trusts: Another issue is that some trusts are too large to serve an entire family’s needs. In this case, trust decanting can help you break down the trust into smaller trusts so each beneficiaries’ needs are better served.

  • Create a special needs trust: If a beneficiary was named in the original trust without the knowledge they had special needs; you can decant the trust to a new special needs trust.

Trust Decanting Restrictions

Usually, trustors use trust decanting to amend irrevocable trusts. However, there are several trusts that cannot be decanted because the changes may lower the income of the beneficiaries. Some trusts that can’t be decanted include:

Additionally, if the beneficiary currently receives distributions from the trust, you can’t decant the trust unless the distributions remain the same. Furthermore, if the beneficiary and the trustee are the same parties or the current trust allows for a change of trustee, there may be additional decanting restrictions. In either case, it’s best to discuss your options with a knowledgeable attorney so you can determine the best way to modify your current trust.

The Bottom Line

decanting a trust
decanting a trust

Remember, trust decanting is a formidable tool you can use to resolve issues, usually with irrevocable trusts. As long as state statutes allow for decanting, you can use this strategy to change the provisions of an old trust. Because trust decanting rules are complex, partnering with an estate attorney is advantageous. This way, you can ensure the new trust fulfills your current needs and objectives and you won’t face any legal or financial hurdles in the future.

Estate Planning Tips

  • As you age, you will likely need to address many financial matters, including the formation of a trust. Because of the complexities of forming a trust, working with a financial advisor can help to ensure you cover all of your bases so you don’t have to worry when you head into retirement. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be complicated. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Before you take on concerns about your estate, you need to prioritize your retirement savings and pinpoint how much you need to live comfortably in your golden years. SmartAsset’s retirement calculator can help you see whether you’re on track for your retirement goals or need to start saving more.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Worawee Meepian, ©iStock.com/pixelfit, ©iStock.com/kate_sept2004

The post What Is Trust Decanting? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and the Rangers hadn’t even managed a shot on goal with an extra skater on the ice — before Miller’s shot made it through for his fifth of the season. Miller has points in five straight games. “It was a scrum in front of the net and the

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa