Decades after resettlement, tiny communities still dot Newfoundland's 'forgotten coast'

For many years before Confederation in 1949 and up until recently, the southwest coast of Newfoundland was often called "the Forgotten Coast" by the people who lived there.

The name stemmed from the sense that politicians, once they were elected, stayed away from the area. Pleas to provincial and federal levels of government, even for necessary services, went unheeded.

I became very familiar with that part of the province over some 18 years, from 1962 to 1980, when I travelled the southwest coast as a sales rep for a national meat-packing company. I also photographed and wrote articles about the area and its people for the Evening Telegram.

For nearly 100 years the cry of "the steamer is coming in," announcing the arrival of the coastal boat, would be heard weekly in the isolated outports of the province. These vessels — carrying the mail, passengers and freight — provided the lifeline that connected the dozens of communities along our shores.

The sounding of the ship's whistle announcing its arrival would see dozens of the residents rushing down to the wharf to welcome a stately vessel and its passengers as it docked.

In 1897 the building of the Newfoundland Railway from St. John's to Port aux Basques was nearing completion. The government had spent millions building it and now was faced with the formidable expense of its operation. It appeared the government of the day would be facing a large annual deficit, which might lead the country into bankruptcy.

The government, under Sir James Winter, entered into a contract with R.G. Reid, the builder of most of the railway, selling it to Reid for $1 million with the stipulation that he operate the system for 50 years. In return the government gave Reid large tracts of what proved to be valuable land, a large proportion of the entire territory of the island.

The contract included provisions for Reid to take over the telegraph lines and arrangements for his firm to provide mail service to cover the entire island.

According to Grand Bank historian Aaron Buffett, in his writings from the 1930s and '40s, "succeeding governments annulled the contract and our country had to pay heavily to appease the Reids."

As part of the Reids' contract, eight steamships were built to provide the mail service. Six of the smaller vessels were for the different bays, including the Glencoe for the south coast and the first Bruce for the Cabot Strait.

During 1899-1900 these boats inaugurated the services, which continued for decades with only slight changes and developments. The service between Argentia and Port aux Basques was weekly at first. In later decades it decreased into a fortnightly service as traffic increased and ports were added.

Until the early 1990s the only transportation link along the entire coast was provided by the Canadian National vessels. Although complaints against these boats were quite valid as far as scheduling and mishandling of freight were concerned, they were nevertheless the very lifeline of the 20,000 people who at the time lived along those rocky shores.

All communities, from the very smallest of just a few dozen families to the largest with a population of 2,000, had basically the same needs. Better schools and well-qualified teachers were hard to come by, communication systems needed to be improved, road construction was long overdue, medical services were lacking, community sewer systems were almost non-existent and jobs on the local fishing boats just weren't there.

