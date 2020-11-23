Decades-long problems are solved by finding solutions, not by avoiding them, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaking while inaugurating multi-storeyed flats for MPs, located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): In a veiled attack at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that construction of many buildings started during the NDA government and finished before the scheduled time and asserted that decades-long problems are solved by finding solutions, not by avoiding them.

Speaking while inaugurating multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs), located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades but the work to address it started after 2014.

"In Delhi, the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades. After 2014, work started to address this problem. The long-pending issues for decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending for years," PM Modi said.

"Construction of many buildings started during this government and finished before the scheduled time. During the time of Atal ji, the discussion of the Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built in this government. After a long wait of 23 years Ambedkar International Centre was built in this government," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the new building of the Central Information Commission was constructed during the tenure of the present government.

"There were discussions over the War Memorial in the country for decades. War Memorial was built near India Gate in memory of the brave martyrs of the country in this government. Thousands of policemen in our country have given their lives to maintain law and order. In their memory, the National Police Memorial was also built in this government," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is generally said that the age of 16-17-18 years is very important for the youth when they are in 10th-12th.

"We have just completed the term of the 16th Lok Sabha with the 2019 election. This time has been very historical for the progress of the country, for the development of the country. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha has started since 2019," he said.

"During this period, due to the decisions taken by the country, this Lok Sabha is already in history books. This will be followed by the 18th Lok Sabha. I am confident that the next Lok Sabha will also play a very important role in taking the country forward into the new decade," he said.

PM Modi said that the new flats for MPs have been constructed while taking care of the environment and are equipped with solar plants and sewage treatment plants.

The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant, it added. (ANI)