How decades of family farming on the Sherborne Estate ended in a bitter father-son dispute

A view of Lodge Park - Heritage Image Partnership Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

For years the father and son team at the Sherborne Estate’s Home Farm had worked their Gloucestershire land hand in hand, a partnership each thought would continue down the generations.

But when 74-year-old Roy Limbrick grew close to a young divorcee, following the death of his wife Sybil, it opened a bitter rift between the two men.

Jolyon Limbrick, 39, accused his father of reneging on their agreement to step back from their partnership and hand over the keys to the family farmhouse when he reached 70 - blaming his father’s relationship with the mother of four for creating a divide between them.

The dispute became so entrenched it ended in a bitter legal battle over the fate of their 887 acres of prime Cotswold farmland, with each accusing the other of being unfit to run the family business.

The disputed land, which had been farmed by the Limbrick family since the 1950s, forms part of the National Trust’s Sherborne Estate, much of which was landscaped by the 18th century royal gardener Charles Bridgeman.

It was claimed in court that relations between the two men began to sour soon after Mr Limbrick Snr met the divorcee, named in court documents only as Mrs Jones, at a barbecue to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Father and son were said to have had a good rapport until this point, with Mr Limbrick Jnr looking after Roy following the death of Sybil from cancer in 2015.

But Mr Limbrick Jnr claimed in a High Court writ that after meeting Mrs Jones and travelling around Australia and Vietnam with her, his father became a different man.

“Upon Roy’s return, Jolyon considered that Roy’s character had changed and he seemed to Jolyon to be obsessed with Mrs Jones. A tension developed in the relationship between Jolyon and Roy,” documents lodged by Mr Limbrick Jnr’s legal team stated.

Mr Limbrick Jnr alleged that his father not only refused to move out of Home Farm, but persuaded the bank to freeze the farm bank account.

Mr Limbrick Snr - who started living with Mrs Jones - is also alleged to have tried to withdraw a retirement notice he had made as the first step in applying for the tenancy from the National Trust, the landowners, to go to his son.

Mr Limbrick Jnr served an expulsion notice from the partnership against his father in January 2021.

That same month Mr Limbrick Snr froze the farm’s overdraft facility at the bank, leading to his son accusing him of a breach of fiduciary duties. Mr Limbrick Jnr claimed that any approach to the bank should have been made jointly.

Mr Limbrick Snr then allegedly tried to stop his son being paid a £48,000 claim from an insurance company over a sprayer use on the farm and allegedly tried to interfere with farm subsidies worth £88,000.

The documents state: “The relationship between Jolyon and Roy has continued to deteriorate to the point that Jolyon considers that there is a total breakdown in trust and confidence, making it impossible for father and son to continue in partnership together.”

Mr Limbrick Jnr says he continued to farm the arable side of the business, making all business decisions, and tried to have the tenancy transferred by the National Trust to him, following his father’s repeated promises that the farm would go to him.

Mr Limbrick Snr argued that his son was “not a suitable person to succeed to the tenancy”.

Although Mr Limbrick Snr remained as a tenant of the holding, it is alleged he did not pay the rent, objected to his son paying the rent, and at one stage threatened legal action against the National Trust if it accepted rent from him, before changing his mind.

After attempts to settle the dispute in lower courts and through mediation failed, Mr Limbrick Jnr turned to the High Court in London, where he sought orders that the partnership be dissolved, either because it was just and equitable or because his father had prejudicially affected the business.

The long running dispute - described by a judge in earlier proceedings as “a dramatic fracture in family relations” - was only resolved when father and son reached an undisclosed compromise after procedural judge Deputy Master Hansen stayed the legal action in October.

Deputy Master Hansen ordered Mr Limbrick Jnr to pay his father’s costs for the hearing of £7,180.40.