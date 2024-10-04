Debutant scores winner as Augsburg beats Borussia Moenchengladbach

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice scored on his Augsburg debut to help clinch a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Augsburg scored in each half to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

It leapfrogged Moenchengladbach into 11th on the table.

A volley from Keven Schlotterbeck six minutes before halftime gave the home side the lead and Claude-Maurice scored eight minutes after coming on as a substitute to double the lead.

Tim Kleindienst's powerful header in the 72nd pulled Moenchengladbach back into contention but the goals from Augsburg’s two recent signings proved enough.

Schlotterbeck’s rocket was the second goal in three games for the big center half who joined this summer from Freiburg.

The Associated Press