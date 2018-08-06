Debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast: Kicking off football draft season

Fantasy Football draft season is ramping up, so we decided to celebrate the best time of year with the debut of the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast. Episode 1 featured a special roundtable discussion with Liz Loza, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, Brad Evans and Matt Harmon.

The crew kicked things off by tackling key draft questions from you, including the worst spot to pick, the biggest first-round risk and how to handle position runs. We also have a can’t-miss segment with Scott Pianowski on three common draft mistakes to avoid.

From there, we hit on hot-button topics like the Seahawks backfield, expectations for Christian McCaffrey and the running back to own in Green Bay. In the stretch run, we reveal celebrity and fantasy crushes before closing the show with players to avoid at their current draft price.

We’re really excited about the fan-first vision for the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, and we’re just getting started. We’ll release new episodes weekly in August before ramping up to twice a week once the season starts.

