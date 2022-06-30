Go For It! Debut Children’s Book SMALL WONDERS Inspires Young Children to Dream Big

Palmetto Publishing’s latest children’s book reminds children to believe in one’s self

Charleston, SC, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reverend Lizette Davis Jones was inspired to write Small Wonders through a vision, which she began writing, from her heart, when she was in her eighties. Her only desire was to share her dream with all young children in the world. Lizette passed away in September 2018, and her dream is now being brought to life through the love and delight of her daughter, Gwendolyn Davis.

Small Wonders is a charming collection of short stories to inspire young children to follow their dreams. As a seasoned mother and grandmother, Lizette ponders life’s little marvels and imparts lessons to remind children that no matter how small they may feel and no matter the obstacles that lie ahead, they can achieve their dreams and goals by believing in themselves.

For every child who has a dream they wish would come true, Small Wonders encourages them that if they dream it, they can achieve it.

Small Wonders is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Lizette Davis Jones, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Instagram: @Small_Wonders_Book

About the Author:

Reverend Lizette Davis Jones was an ordained minister and a proud mother and grandmother. Small Wonders is the culmination of a vision she had while in her eighties.

Gwendolyn Davis is the daughter of the author and is delighted to bring her mother’s dream to life.

