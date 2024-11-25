Debut for Canada 'still sinking in' - Knight-Lebel

Bristol City's Jamie Knight-Lebel is on loan at League Two Crewe this season [Rex Features]

Bristol City teenage centre-back Jamie Knight-Lebel said it was "still sinking in" after he made his international debut for Canada at the weekend.

The 19-year-old - who is on loan at League Two Crewe this season - was born in Montreal and grew up speaking French and English before moving to Bristol aged five and joining the Robins academy aged 14.

He came off the bench during the second half of Canada's 3-0 quarter-final win against Suriname in the Concacaf Nations League in Toronto.

"I'm making sure I'm doing my job for the team but, at the same time, taking it all," Knight-Lebel said.

"The first match, debut, it's important to take in those moments."

