Debut Aftersun wins three Bafta Scotland awards
Aftersun was the big winner at the Bafta Scotland awards as the debut picture picked up three honours.
The coming-of-age film starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was a favourite ahead of Sunday's ceremony in Glasgow.
Mescal, who shot to fame in Normal People, won the actor film category.
And filmmaker Charlotte Wells took both the director fiction and writer film/television prizes.
Wells' directorial debut was nominated in five categories, including best film and best writer.
She admitted she "didn't know what was possible" or "what might lie ahead" for the film.
The movie follows father and daughter, Calum and Sophie, played by Mescal and Corio, who go on Holiday to a Turkish resort.
Sophie is the daughter of Calum, a young man with mental health issues, who is played by Mescal.
The adult Sophie, played by Celia Rowlson-Hall, reminisces about a the holiday with father 20 years previously.
People attending the event were handed out envelopes by protestors, encouraging them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The group, Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland, later held a vigil across the road from the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow where the ceremony was being held.
Shirley Henderson won the Bafta Scotland lifetime achievement award and dedicated her prize to her late father, who she said encouraged to her to "have a dream".
She told guests that her father would take her out for a late-night walk and "look up at the stars" and say: "You do realise there's a whole world out there, don't you?
"There's things to do, adventures to have and people to see.
"All you have to do is dream, just dare to dream, hen.
"So daddy, this is for you, wherever you are," Henderson said.
The actress, who has appeared in dozens of stage, film and television productions, also paid tribute to author Irvine Welsh.
She has appeared in two on-screen adaptations of his written work, Filth and Trainspotting.
Meanwhile, Winners was named best feature film and BBC Scotland series, Mayflies, received the best television scripted award.
Lucy Halliday was recognised as the best actress film for her role in Blue Jean, her first on-screen performance.
She said: "It's so exciting (to have won). I can't really explain it.
"It's so lovely, especially because this film wasn't a Scottish film."
There's an awkward silence outside the Scottish BAFTAS as each limo arrives.
Photographers, autograph hunters, Palestinian activists all squint at the emerging passenger and then a shout breaks the silence.
"It's Ashley!"
Ashley Jensen, a familiar face from shows like Ugly Betty and Shetland, is positively glowing and poses in a vibrant blue dress for photographs alongside her new husband Kenny Doughty.
Other instantly-recognisable faces include Hamza Yassin, Meryl Williams, Kirsty Wark, Shirley Henderson and Sharon Rooney ("Scottish Barbie" resplendent in a flowing silver gown).
There's a polite "good evening" for less familiar faces and more than a few photographers are still scrabbling for names in the press room afterwards.
'Stand in solidarity'
Amidst the autograph hunters are activists from Art Workers for Palestine who hand many of the guests envelopes containing a plea to use the platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
And the first winners do just that. Eilidh Munro, director of A Long Winter, which won Best short film and animation, tells the audience they stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Amir Al Masry, who starred in the film Limbo had #ceasefire now inked on his hand, and also raised the issue before presenting Best Actress in Television to Lauren Lyle.
It was a good night for Lauren - who appears in Outlander and Karen Pirie - who won two awards, including the Audience Awards for Favourite Scot on Screen.
Like many of the winners she acknowledged her family, including mum and dad who she'd brought as guests.
"I thank them for listening to the drama teacher who once said you should let her have a go at that. You should see what she can do."
Charlotte Wells, director of Aftersun, which won three awards, dedicated her success to her grandparents who were also there.
She said she overhead them in conversation when she first started working as a filmmaker.
"I could have been working on James Bond, they were so proud," she said.
"I didn't grow up in a family who knew anyone in the industry so their blind dedication in helping me, they gave it their all and did everything they could, and to be able to stand up there and thank them has been so special."
The winners list in full
ACTOR FILM
CHINAZA UCHE A Good Person
JAMES COSMO My Sailor, My Love
WINNER - PAUL MESCAL Aftersun
ACTRESS FILM
FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun
SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King
WINNER - LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean
ACTOR TELEVISION
BRIAN COX Succession
CONOR MCCARRON Dog Days
TONY CURRAN Mayflies
WINNER - LEWIS GRIBBEN Somewhere Boy
ACTRESS TELEVISION
ASHLEY JENSEN Mayflies
IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys
VINETTE ROBINSON Six Four
WINNER - LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland
BRIAN COX Succession
HAMZA YASSIN Strictly Come Dancing
LEWIS CAPALDI How I'm Feeling Now
MERYL WILLIAMS The Traitors
TONY CURRAN Mayflies
WINNER - LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie
DIRECTOR FACTUAL
ALICE MCMAHON-MAJOR Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal
MATT PINDER The Hunt for the World's End Killers
WINNER - JONO MCLEOD My Old School
DIRECTOR FICTION
GARETH BRYN Karen Pirie
JON S. BAIRD Tetris
WINNER - CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
ENTERTAINMENT
RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable TV/BBC Two
SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT Production Team - IWC Media/Channel 5
WINNER - FRANKIE BOYLE'S FAREWELL TO THE MONARCHY Production Team - Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
FACTUAL SERIES
FRED WEST: THE GLASGOW GIRLS Production Team - IWC Media/Sky Crime
THE WOMEN WHO CHANGED MODERN SCOTLAND Production Team - Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
WINNER - THREE MOTHERS, TWO BABIES AND A SCANDAL Alice McMahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan - Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video
FEATURE FILM
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny McGurk
WINNER - WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi
FEATURES
KIRSTIE AND PHIL'S LOVE IT OR LIST IT Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton - Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 4
THE YORKSHIRE AUCTION HOUSE Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster - STV Studios/Really
WINNER- DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team - DSP/BBC Scotland
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
CLEAN Miranda Stern, Reece Cargan, Julyan Sinclair
SHACKLE Ainslie Henderson, Will Anderson
WINNER - A LONG WINTER Eilidh Munro, Finlay Pretsell
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE SNOWMAN: THE FILM THAT CHANGED CHRISTMAS Production Team - Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
WAR AND JUSTICE: THE CASE OF MARINE A Production Team - Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4
WINNER - THE MYSTERIOUS MR LAGERFELD Michael Waldman, Lorraine McKechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie - Finestripe Productions/BBC Two
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/BBC Two
WHAT KILLED THE WHALE? Production Team - STV Studios/Channel 4
WINNER - IMAGINE... DOUGLAS STUART: LOVE, HOPE AND GRIT Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - BBC Studios/BBC One
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
GUILT Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland
KAREN PIRIE Emer Kenny, Simon Heath, Gareth Bryn, Clare Kerr - World Productions/ITV
WINNER - MAYFLIES Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
KRYSTY WILSON-CAIRNS The Good Nurse
NEIL FORSYTH The Gold
WINNER - CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun