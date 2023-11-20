Debut Aftersun wins three Bafta Scotland awards

Frankie Corio and Charlotte Wells were both nominated for their success and work in Aftersun

Aftersun was the big winner at the Bafta Scotland awards as the debut picture picked up three honours.

The coming-of-age film starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio was a favourite ahead of Sunday's ceremony in Glasgow.

Mescal, who shot to fame in Normal People, won the actor film category.

And filmmaker Charlotte Wells took both the director fiction and writer film/television prizes.

Wells' directorial debut was nominated in five categories, including best film and best writer.

She admitted she "didn't know what was possible" or "what might lie ahead" for the film.

The movie follows father and daughter, Calum and Sophie, played by Mescal and Corio, who go on Holiday to a Turkish resort.

Sophie is the daughter of Calum, a young man with mental health issues, who is played by Mescal.

The adult Sophie, played by Celia Rowlson-Hall, reminisces about a the holiday with father 20 years previously.

People attending the event were handed out envelopes by protestors, encouraging them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group, Arts Workers for Palestine Scotland, later held a vigil across the road from the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow where the ceremony was being held.

Shirley Henderson has starred in a variety of movies including Bridget Jones's Diary, Trainspotting and Harry Potter

Shirley Henderson won the Bafta Scotland lifetime achievement award and dedicated her prize to her late father, who she said encouraged to her to "have a dream".

She told guests that her father would take her out for a late-night walk and "look up at the stars" and say: "You do realise there's a whole world out there, don't you?

"There's things to do, adventures to have and people to see.

"All you have to do is dream, just dare to dream, hen.

"So daddy, this is for you, wherever you are," Henderson said.

The actress, who has appeared in dozens of stage, film and television productions, also paid tribute to author Irvine Welsh.

Story continues

She has appeared in two on-screen adaptations of his written work, Filth and Trainspotting.

Lauren Lyle received two awards for her performance in Karen Pirie

Meanwhile, Winners was named best feature film and BBC Scotland series, Mayflies, received the best television scripted award.

Lucy Halliday was recognised as the best actress film for her role in Blue Jean, her first on-screen performance.

She said: "It's so exciting (to have won). I can't really explain it.

"It's so lovely, especially because this film wasn't a Scottish film."

Analysis box by Pauline McLean, BBC Scotland arts correspondent

There's an awkward silence outside the Scottish BAFTAS as each limo arrives.

Photographers, autograph hunters, Palestinian activists all squint at the emerging passenger and then a shout breaks the silence.

"It's Ashley!"

Ashley Jensen, a familiar face from shows like Ugly Betty and Shetland, is positively glowing and poses in a vibrant blue dress for photographs alongside her new husband Kenny Doughty.

Other instantly-recognisable faces include Hamza Yassin, Meryl Williams, Kirsty Wark, Shirley Henderson and Sharon Rooney ("Scottish Barbie" resplendent in a flowing silver gown).

There's a polite "good evening" for less familiar faces and more than a few photographers are still scrabbling for names in the press room afterwards.

'Stand in solidarity'

Amidst the autograph hunters are activists from Art Workers for Palestine who hand many of the guests envelopes containing a plea to use the platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

And the first winners do just that. Eilidh Munro, director of A Long Winter, which won Best short film and animation, tells the audience they stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Amir Al Masry, who starred in the film Limbo had #ceasefire now inked on his hand, and also raised the issue before presenting Best Actress in Television to Lauren Lyle.

It was a good night for Lauren - who appears in Outlander and Karen Pirie - who won two awards, including the Audience Awards for Favourite Scot on Screen.

Like many of the winners she acknowledged her family, including mum and dad who she'd brought as guests.

"I thank them for listening to the drama teacher who once said you should let her have a go at that. You should see what she can do."

Charlotte Wells, director of Aftersun, which won three awards, dedicated her success to her grandparents who were also there.

She said she overhead them in conversation when she first started working as a filmmaker.

"I could have been working on James Bond, they were so proud," she said.

"I didn't grow up in a family who knew anyone in the industry so their blind dedication in helping me, they gave it their all and did everything they could, and to be able to stand up there and thank them has been so special."

The winners list in full

ACTOR FILM

CHINAZA UCHE A Good Person

JAMES COSMO My Sailor, My Love

WINNER - PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

ACTRESS FILM

FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun

SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King

WINNER - LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean

ACTOR TELEVISION

BRIAN COX Succession

CONOR MCCARRON Dog Days

TONY CURRAN Mayflies

WINNER - LEWIS GRIBBEN Somewhere Boy

ACTRESS TELEVISION

ASHLEY JENSEN Mayflies

IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys

VINETTE ROBINSON Six Four

WINNER - LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

BRIAN COX Succession

HAMZA YASSIN Strictly Come Dancing

LEWIS CAPALDI How I'm Feeling Now

MERYL WILLIAMS The Traitors

TONY CURRAN Mayflies

WINNER - LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

ALICE MCMAHON-MAJOR Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal

MATT PINDER The Hunt for the World's End Killers

WINNER - JONO MCLEOD My Old School

DIRECTOR FICTION

GARETH BRYN Karen Pirie

JON S. BAIRD Tetris

WINNER - CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

ENTERTAINMENT

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable TV/BBC Two

SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT Production Team - IWC Media/Channel 5

WINNER - FRANKIE BOYLE'S FAREWELL TO THE MONARCHY Production Team - Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

FACTUAL SERIES

FRED WEST: THE GLASGOW GIRLS Production Team - IWC Media/Sky Crime

THE WOMEN WHO CHANGED MODERN SCOTLAND Production Team - Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland

WINNER - THREE MOTHERS, TWO BABIES AND A SCANDAL Alice McMahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan - Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video

FEATURE FILM

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny McGurk

WINNER - WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi

FEATURES

KIRSTIE AND PHIL'S LOVE IT OR LIST IT Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton - Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 4

THE YORKSHIRE AUCTION HOUSE Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster - STV Studios/Really

WINNER- DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team - DSP/BBC Scotland

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

CLEAN Miranda Stern, Reece Cargan, Julyan Sinclair

SHACKLE Ainslie Henderson, Will Anderson

WINNER - A LONG WINTER Eilidh Munro, Finlay Pretsell

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE SNOWMAN: THE FILM THAT CHANGED CHRISTMAS Production Team - Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

WAR AND JUSTICE: THE CASE OF MARINE A Production Team - Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4

WINNER - THE MYSTERIOUS MR LAGERFELD Michael Waldman, Lorraine McKechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie - Finestripe Productions/BBC Two

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/BBC Two

WHAT KILLED THE WHALE? Production Team - STV Studios/Channel 4

WINNER - IMAGINE... DOUGLAS STUART: LOVE, HOPE AND GRIT Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - BBC Studios/BBC One

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

GUILT Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland

KAREN PIRIE Emer Kenny, Simon Heath, Gareth Bryn, Clare Kerr - World Productions/ITV

WINNER - MAYFLIES Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

KRYSTY WILSON-CAIRNS The Good Nurse

NEIL FORSYTH The Gold

WINNER - CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun