DeBues-Stafford first Canadian woman in history to dip under 4 minutes in 1,500

ZURICH — Gabriela DeBues-Stafford continued to rewrite the Canadian record book in middle-distance running on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Toronto became the first Canadian woman to dip under the four minute mark in the 1,500 metres, racing to a time of three minutes 59.59 to finish third at the Diamond League final.

"I was so pleased with my race execution that I didn't realize for awhile that I had broken 4," DeBues-Stafford posted on Instagram. "Absolutely overwhelmed. Too many people to thank, but thank you to everyone who has helped me get there . . . Thank you for believing in me. Crying a little bit as I write this. GOD WHAT A SAP AM I EH?"

DeBues-Stafford broke her own Canadian record of 4:00.26 set earlier this year.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished first in 3:57.08, and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany in 3:59.02.

DeBues-Stafford has claimed five Canadian records this season: the women's outdoor mile, 1,500 and 5,000 metres, plus two indoor records.

In other results, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., raced to third in the men's 800 in a season's best time of 1:43.51. Donovan Brazier of the U.S. (1:42.70) was first and Nijel Amos of Botswana (1:42.98) was second.

Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., was fifth in the women's shot put at 18.86 metres. And Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel was seventh in the women's 200 in 22.87 seconds.

The Canadian Press