Debt relief pact risks Africa debt distress down the road -ratings agency

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's participation in a debt relief scheme for the world's poorest countries will give African governments short-run fiscal space but needs revising to ensure it doesn't accentuate medium-term debt distress, Scope Ratings said on Monday.

G20 leaders are this week likely to give their stamp of approval to a common framework for dealing with the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which is expected to bring major creditors such as China into the process.

China has become Africa's single most important creditor and with almost a third of African governments' external debt service over 2020-24 due to be paid to China, its involvement in DSSI was crucial, Scope Ratings said.

"Debt-service suspension is the right remedy for certain countries, such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with low debt and limited debt sustainability concerns," said Dennis Shen, a director in Scope's sovereign and public sector team.

"However, for countries such as Angola, Burundi or Ghana, a participation under existing DSSI terms could compound medium-run debt distress."

Angola, Djibouti and Mozambique could each see increases in their debt servicing requirements over 2022-24 of over 1% of GDP on average per year due to DSSI participation on existing programme terms due to the shifting of payments to later years, Scope said.

The emphasis of the current DSSI, endorsed on Friday by the G20 and Paris Club, on short run debt service savings and net present value reductions in debt risks did not go far enough, it said.

It proposed a framework called DSSI+, which would ensure equitable treatment across creditor types and mandate involvement of private sector creditors. Such a framework would also strengthen the availability of outright principal write-down if needed to support stronger credit profiles of African borrowers after a restructuring. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)