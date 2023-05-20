Debt ceiling negotiators have no plans to meet Saturday

There are no meetings scheduled Saturday between White House and GOP negotiators, Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed.

McCarthy told reporters that negotiations are paused until President Joe Biden returns from his trip abroad as he left the Capitol this evening.

"Well, the White House didn't come here and unfortunately, the White House moved backwards," McCarthy said Saturday.

"I think the Bernie Sanders and the socialist wing of their party has had a real effect on the president, especially with him being out of the country. I don't think we're going to be able to move forward until the president can get back in the country," the speaker added.

Sources cautioned that could change as the talks have remained fluid.

The debt limit negotiations between GOP negotiators and the White House ended Friday night with no progress after meeting for roughly an hour and a half.

"At the direction of the Speaker of the House, we re-engaged, had a very, very candid discussion, talking about where we are, talking about where things need to be, what's reasonable and acceptable," said Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, who is the top negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Graves said "it's indefinite right now" when asked if talks were planned to resume Friday night or Saturday.

"We had a candid discussion," Graves added, saying "this was not a negotiation tonight. This was a candid discussion about realistic numbers, a realistic path forward and something that truly changes the trajectory of this country's spending and debt problem."

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina said "no" when asked if he's confident negotiators can reach a framework by the end of this weekend.

PHOTO: Rep. Garret Graves at the Capitol in Washington, April 26, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE)

Speaker McCarthy has said a deal needs to be reached by the end of the weekend in order for the House and the Senate to have enough time to pass it before the June 1 deadline.

There had been hope that progress would be made after a day of stalled negotiations when McCarthy said on Friday evening that negotiators would be "back in the room tonight" to continue working on a solution to the impending debt limit crisis.

McCarthy told Fox Business said that negotiators "took a pause" on Friday afternoon because of the "frustration" over the White House's negotiating position.

A key sticking point in the negotiations is spending caps, two sources familiar with the talks told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

Despite the snag, a White House spokesperson insisted Friday a deal was still "possible."

"A responsible, bipartisan budget agreements remains possible if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything it wants," the spokesperson said. "There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and talks will be difficult. The President's team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate."

PHOTO: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is joined by Republicans from the Senate and the House as he leads an event on the debt limit negotiations, at the Capitol in Washington, May 17, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The apparent breakdown comes after the White House late Thursday night touted "steady progress" following a phone call between President Biden, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti.

"The President's team informed him that steady progress is being made. The President directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages," the White House tweeted.

"He remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default," the White House added.

President Biden requested and received an update this morning from his designated negotiating team on progress being made in their talks on Capitol Hill to arrive at a bipartisan budget framework and ensure that Congress acts in time to avoid default. The President's team… pic.twitter.com/AQ22ZhZAgG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 19, 2023

McCarthy, too, seemed more optimistic Thursday than at any other point in the process as he said they were in a "much better" place than a week ago.

But on Friday, he said there had to be "movement over at the White House." He said he hadn't spoken to Biden, who is overseas meeting with G-7 leaders.

Timing remains critical as lawmakers stare down a fast-approaching deadline to lift or suspend the debt ceiling or risk a default. McCarthy said Thursday he believed a deal would need to made in principle by this weekend in order for a bill to clear the House and Senate before June 1.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson and Elizabeth Schulze contributed to this report.

Debt ceiling negotiators have no plans to meet Saturday originally appeared on abcnews.go.com