Debris from high-rise apartment building flies around New York’s Upper East Side during severe weather

Debris from a high-rise apartment building was blown around New York City after a severe thunderstorm brought strong wind to the Big Apple.

Shocking footage captured by nearby residents and shared on social media showed some of the debris falling from the building in Upper East Side, Manhattan.

Onlookers were describing the flying debris as “scary” as the severe weather wreaked havoc in New York City.

Among the comments, one Twitter user wrote: “Scary scene caused by the wind on the Upper East Side. Debris flying from building at the corner of 96th and 3rd covering 2nd avenue.

“Stay safe out there.”

While another picture showed a “good samaritan” picking up the pieces on the ground to avoid an accident.

Another onlooker wrote: “Special shoutout to the good samaritans who were helping with the cleanup so it didn’t cause an accident.”

It comes as the National Weather Severe issued a Thunderstorm Warning for the US Northeast including New York City.

Tropical Storm Elsa moves towards the area and will be expected to hit the Florida coastline on Wednesday, according to NBC.

“The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds over 60 mph and torrential rainfall of over an inch,” according to the National Weather Service watch.

Health officials issued a stark warning to New Yorkers to stay safe as temperatures are expected to climb.

