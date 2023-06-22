‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing deep-sea vessel

A “debris field” has been discovered within the search area for the missing Titan submersible.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) said a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) made the discovery near the wreckage of the Titanic on Thursday.

The hunt for the missing deep-sea vessel is still an “active search and rescue” mission after it lost communication on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

(PA Graphics)

The vessel was about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

USCG officials said they were “evaluating the information” following Thursday’s debris discovery.

Founding member of the Board of Trustees of The Explorers Club, Hamish Harding, was on board the undersea craft, alongside UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, as well as French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The USCG said the ROV that made the discovery was from the Canadian Horizon Arctic ship – with the debris being found on the sea floor near the Titanic wreckage.

Assistance from the Royal Air Force (RAF) is due to arrive in St John’s on Thursday after it confirmed a request was received overnight for help with movement of additional commercial equipment.

Two RAF planes, a C-17 Globemaster and A400 Atlas, departed RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland on Thursday.

Specialist equipment being loaded onto a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth (RAF)

A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm has been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.

Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.