DeBrincat scores in OT, Detroit Red Wings edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

VANCOUVER — Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal of the night with 41.2 seconds left in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday.

DeBrincat and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings (27-21-5) in regulation, helping Detroit extend its win streak to six straight contests. Alex Lyon stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Canucks (23-18-11) with his 14th goal of the season and Filip Chytil forced overtime midway through the third period when he buried his first in a Vancouver jersey.

The former New York Rangers centre was one of three new faces in the Canucks’ lineup Sunday after the team made a pair of trades Friday that significantly altered the roster.

Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for a Vancouver side that played without captain Quinn Hughes.

The star defenceman participated in pre-game warm-ups but spent several minutes talking to trainers on the bench, and was scratched with an undisclosed injury before puck drop.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: With three new faces in the lineup — and four former players now with other teams — many of Vancouver's forward lines and defensive pairings were shaken up. The most familiar combination Sunday was the trio of centre Elias Pettersson and wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser, who had chances but couldn't beat Lyon.

Red Wings: Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has 11 goals and 19 assists for Detroit this season.

KEY MOMENT

Chiarot gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at the 5:54 mark of the second period, unleashing a blast from just inside the blue line that sailed through heavy traffic and into the net on Lankinen's glove side. It was the defenceman's third goal of the season.

KEY STAT

The Red Wings are now 14-3-1 since installing Todd McLellan as head coach back on Dec. 26.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press