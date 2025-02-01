🔬 The Debrief on Saturday's Premier League action

Six Premier League games took place on Saturday with ramifications up and down the table.

Here's what we made of it all.

What happened? 📝

Nottingham Forest blew Brighton away in the Premier League's early game, putting seven past the Seagulls to boost their goal difference.

Liverpool maintained the gap at the top though with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth, but Newcastle's mixed season continued as they fell to defeat against Fulham, missing out on the chance to move clear of the chasing pack in the race for the top four.

At the other end of the table, Leicester were thrashed 4-0 by Everton as their renaissance under David Moyes continued, but Ipswich's 2-1 loss to Southampton meant that the Foxes didn't lose any serious ground in the race to avoid relegation.

Player of the Day 🔥

Alisson produced a stunning performance to help Liverpool to all three points, but it was Anthony Elanga who starred across the top flight on Saturday.

The former Manchester United man grabbed a hat-trick of assists and terrorised the Brighton defence all afternoon as his side thrashed the Seagulls at the City Ground.

Anthony Elanga vs Brighton



3 assists

27 passes

74% pass accuracy

3 key passes

2 big chances created

2 shots

2/3 successful dribbles

2/2 aerial duels won

3/7 ground duels won



22 years of age. 3 goals & 6 assists in his last 9 EPL games. On fire! 🇸🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/dO5stMEkO6 — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 1, 2025

Maybe Man Utd should have kept hold of him after all.

Stat of the Day 📊

What a season Chris Wood and Nottingham Forest are having...

1987 - Chris Wood is the first Nottingham Forest player to score a top-flight hat-trick at the City Ground since Nigel Clough against QPR in December 1987. Awaited. pic.twitter.com/rV9Hp8k7t5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2025

Nottingham Forest are only the second side in Premier League history to lose a game by 5+ goals and then follow it up by immediately winning their next game in the competition by 5+ goals, after Sheffield Wednesday in November 1997 (1-6 v Man Utd, 5-0 v Bolton). 🌳 https://t.co/fE9T1sbvQY — Squawka (@Squawka) February 1, 2025

What this means

Liverpool extend their lead at the top to nine points before Arsenal host Manchester City, while Nottingham Forest join the Gunners on 47 points as the best of the rest.

Wolves' win combined with losses for Leicester City and Ipswich move the Old Gold out of the bottom three and two points clear of the drop zone, while Everton are now above Tottenham and up to 15th place thanks to their third straight win under Moyes.

📸 Mike Hewitt - 2025 Getty Images

Fulham's win moved them ahead of beaten Brighton, while losses for both Bournemouth and Aston Villa left them seventh and eighth respectively.

What they said 🗣

📸 OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo praised his side's ruthlessness in front of goal in their demolition of Brighton.

“We were looking for a response and our responsibility to do much better. Last week was not good enough and the response of the players was beyond our expectations.

“They were ruthless in their desire, they wanted to show their talent. Morgan (Gibbs-White) was good, Anthony (Elanga) amazing with three assists so overall very good all the players.”

Marco Silva hailed his side's second half improvement against Newcastle.

"Overall, we deserved the win. Always difficult to play here. Newcastle started on the front foot. But we didn't let them press high, that was a good sign for us. We were able to break the pressure many times. We had a lack of objectiveness in the first half."

After overtaking Frank Lampard for most Premier League goals, Mo Salah urged his side to keep their feet on the ground.

“We need to stay humble, take each game at a time, and focus on each one, not think further than that. It feels good to be scoring goals, to be winning, but my main target this season is to win the Premier League with the team so we must keep going."

Matt Doherty praised his teammates for taking the opportunity to move clear of the relegation battle.

"We knew how important this was after four losses in a row. The teams around us lost today. We knew Villa had a lot of players missing. We knew it was a big opportunity and we took it. If you do the basics right the results will come. We did what the manager told us - we know we’re good enough to get points. Today was a good performance.

And Southampton match-winner Paul Onuachu reflected on a rare win for his side.

"First win, first three points under the new manager. It's a new beginning for us. We just have to keep fighting and see where we end up. When you are in this situation as a team, even though you play good, you lose and it is difficult. But today, hopefully, it is a new beginning.”

What's next? 👀

The Premier League continues with some mouth-watering ties on Sunday. Tottenham travel to Brentford and Manchester United host Crystal Palace, before Arsenal host Manchester City in a game with massive implications for the top of the table.

📸 OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors