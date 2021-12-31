Debra Messing Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of New Year's Eve

debra-messing.jpg

Sylvain Gaboury/getty

Debra Messing has tested positive for the coronavirus just one day before New Year's Eve.

"I'm COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy New Year! Actually, it is the perfect end to 2021. The juicy cherry on the proverbial cake," the Will & Grace actress, 53, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday, in which she can be seen with a sheet mask on her face and a pink hair bonnet over her head.

"So for the next 10 days - while in quarantine- I will beautify…..Or maybe I'll sleep…" she continued, adding that she has "a lot of work to do" before asking her followers for show recommendations to pass the time in between tasks.

RELATED: Debra Messing Agrees with Fans Who Think She Should Play Lucille Ball: 'I'm Available'

Messing's positive diagnosis comes amid the surge of COVID-19 cases currently ravaging the country, due in part to the highly contagious omicron variant. According to the New York Times COVID data tracker, the United States recorded over 488,000 new cases of the virus on Dec. 29.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Smash star's positive COVID test is just the latest obstacle that she's faced this week. On Monday, Messing paid tribute to her friend Lori Davis — the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase — who died after "a short but courageous fight with breast cancer," PEOPLE confirmed. She was 56.

RELATED: Debra Messing Says She Wasn't 'Intending to Troll' Kim Kardashian with SNL Tweet: 'I Support Women'

"I can't believe you're gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It's not fair. You're so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate…anything," Messing wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Debra Messing Says She's Constantly Asked If She'd Do a 'Smash' Reboot: "If It's in New York, I'm In!"

"Ours was a unique bond. Lori was my ex-partner's ex-wife. Yes, that's right. And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had," she added, referring to her 17-year-old son, Roman, whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Zelman.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.