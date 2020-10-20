Debra Messing Says Moms Are Tired of the Political Division

Andrew Eccles/NBC

Debra Messing knows what it’s like to be attacked for speaking your mind. The president of the United States called her a “bad actress” last year and claimed she wanted to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters to his over 87 million Twitter followers after Messing called for a "list of all attendees" on who is donating to and fundraising for Trump's re-election campaign. And back in July, she received significant pushback from liberal voters when she claimed that Kanye West was trying to steal “Black votes” from Joe Biden, comparing West to Jill Stein. But Messing is done trying to appease everyone. For her, the stakes in regards to the upcoming presidential election are too high to sit on the sidelines and play nice. She’s ready and willing to speak her truth, get out the vote, and do whatever it takes to make her voice heard.

“I made a decision a couple of years ago that I wasn’t going to censor myself,” Messing tells HelloGiggles over the phone. “I think that women, especially women of my generation, were raised to be taught that there are certain palatable ways of communicating, and I just decided that that shouldn’t be.”

Messing says that after making that decision, she received pushback—like the time she tweeted at Susan Saradon about Trump—something that, at first, made her anxious and upset. She focused her time and energy on trying to clarify her way of thinking, and considered ways she could be most persuasive to those with different points of view. “And then I realized that it was really just a fruitless endeavor and just decided to put out into the world whatever my truth is and let people determine for themselves if it rings true for them or not,” Messing says. “And if people are going to judge me, then that’s not really my concern.”

What is her concern—especially after the passing of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who Messing looked up to and for whom the title of her politically-centered podcast, The Dissenters, pays homage to—is making political engagement more palatable to those who would otherwise be turned off or intimidated by the word “activism.”

“I think people get overwhelmed at the word ‘activist’ and they feel like that’s somebody else, that’s not me,” Messing explains. “And what we are really trying to do with The Dissenters is to show people that all of these mind-blowingly inspiring people are just like you and me. They just took one step. And you don’t have to be a leader: your first step can be helping the helpers.”

For the podcast’s season finale (which will air this Thursday), Messing and her co-host and fellow activist Mandana Dayani talked to a woman who has personally inspired Messing, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Messing describes the episode as a “bucket-list moment,” but it was also a full-circle moment, as she worked on Clinton’s 2016 campaign by attending events and supporting the volunteers. “Having that focused time with [Clinton] was just a gift,” Messing says of the podcast. “We asked her to talk about fascism—that was the theme of our conversation. And hearing her speak with her experience as a former Secretary of State, all of her insight into what has happened in our country, it really was just spectacular and I think it’s just the perfect way to end the season.”

Another part of Messing's activist work is turning out the vote and helping mothers to get involved in politics. Inspired by the history-making number of mothers who ran for office (and won!) in 2018, Messing is dedicated to proving to moms who are frustrated by the current administration that they can make a positive, long-lasting impact on the political landscape. One of the ways she’s doing this is by speaking at this year’s HeyMama Summit with Dayani, touching on everything from her “accidental activism” that stemmed from her time on Will & Grace, to walking in the footsteps of her political heroes, to highlighting how other moms can get out the vote before November 3rd.

“I believe that moms will make it clear that they are tired of the chaos and the division, and they want some more compassion and love at the heart of our leadership,” Messing says. “And I think if you have someone in the White House who is leading with empathy, you don’t have children at the borders being separated from their parents.”

