Deborah James Says Husband Sebastian Bowen Is Her 'Utter Rock' amid Battle with Bowel Cancer

Deborah James is grateful for husband Sebastian Bowen after entering hospice care.

On Wednesday, the U.K. radio host, 40, called her husband — with whom she shares son Hugo, 14, and daughter Eloise, 12 — an "utter rock" amid her battle with bowel cancer in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the couple smiling at the RHS Garden Wisley in England.

"Seb whisked me ( bit of a mission but worth it!) at the crack of dawn to @rhswisley before all the crowds., to say we'll [sic] done for the book launch, and it was just perfect for a hour," she shared of the outing.

The BBC host also revealed that she hadn't "left the house in 10 days as [I] have been too weak," adding that she planned to "snooze for most of the day (in the sun like a cat!)" following her trip to the garden.

"I love this picture of reminding me of vibrant green life all around, despite the sadness of knowing the state of my body inside," she wrote. "But Seb is an utter rock for me and together we seem to be able to squeeze our hands, swallow the tears and laugh instead."

James also thanked her supporters purchasing her upcoming book, How to Live When You Could Be Dead, which will be released on August 18.

"I'm blown away and utterly greatful [sic] by the response to the book pre-launch and the sheer numbers of you who have kindly ordered it," she shared. "Not only contributing the @bowelbabefund but also making it number one in the best sellers Amazon list."

"It's always been my pipe dream to write a times best seller," she added. "My first book just missed out, so maybe just maybe I'll never know about this one, but I'm sure I'll be celebrating somewhere!! ❤️🍷"

On Thursday, James was awarded Damehood, according to a release from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office. Johnson also praised James as he shared the news on Twitter.

"If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people," he wrote. "My thoughts are with Deborah and her family. She has the country's love and gratitude."

Reposting Johnson's message to her own Instagram Story, James shared that the recognition made her emotional, writing, "Blown away and crying at the honour."

On May 9, James wrote a heartbreaking "goodbye" after entering hospice care.

"The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball," she wrote. "My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them."

"Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned," she continued. "But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."